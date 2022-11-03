How to get free Freedom Sprintstar Bundle from Free Fire MAX Your Potential event

After the rollout of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update, the Indian server has been flooded with tons of new events, beginning with Double Trouble and continuing through Light Fest, Spookventures, and, eventually, Booyah Day events have made their way into the game.

Your Potential has been in the spotlight since it offers free surfboards, skins for players' pets, and distinctive outfits. It began on November 3, 2022, and will run until November 15, 2022, making the prizes accessible to the entire community.

While the items are free, you will have to put in the effort to complete individual missions to earn special stars and reach a particular milestone to claim the rewards. Read through for an in-depth guide to acquiring these rewards free of cost.

Free Fire MAX Your Potential event guide: Get free Freedom Sprintstar Bundle and more

Your Potential is a unique event in Free Fire MAX that may appear complicated with a five-dimensional ability chart and multiple layers attached to it. However, it is relatively simple to understand and simply requires you to complete missions on the chart pertaining to a particular category to receive stars.

You will receive three stars for every mission completed. The event features multiple milestones, each of which offers an exciting reward. The specifics of the same are as follows:

Number 1 Skyboard is one of the many available rewards (Image via Garena)

3 stars – 100x Gold

6 stars – 100x Universal Fragments

9 stars – 1x Pet Food

12 stars – 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

15 stars – Number 1 Skyboard

18 stars – Prism Shine

21 stars – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

24 stars – 1x Pet Food

27 stars – Bonfire

30 stars – Pet skin: Lightning Falco

60 stars – Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

All the details of the mission on the chart in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Teamwork

Team work missions (Image via Garena)

Help up teammates 5 times

Use Revival Point to receive teammates 5 times

Play with friends 5 times

Exploration

Exploration missions (Image via Garena)

Travel 10000 meters on the map

Use the vending machine for 3 times

Eat mushrooms 15 times

Technique

Technique missions (Image via Garena)

Take down 10 enemies with headshots

Absorb 500 damage with Gloo Wall

Use a Grenade to deal 500 damage

Range

Range missions (Image via Garena)

Use Machine Gun, Rifle, or Marksman Rifle to kill 10 enemies

Use Machine Gun, Rifle, or Marksman Rifle to deal 2000 damage

Use Sniper to deal 2000 damage

Assault

Range Mission (Image via Garena)

Use Pistol, SMG, or Melee Weapon to kill 10 enemies

Use Pistol, SMG, or Melee Weapon to deal 2000 damage

Use Shotgun to deal 2000 damage

In addition to the rewards, the collection of stars will also increase the rating, which will later help them get a better reward pool on the leaderboard. The ratings and star requirements are as follows:

Ratings and star requirements (Image via Garena)

B: 0-14 stars

A: 15-35 star

S: 36-59 stars

SS: 60-69 stars

SSS: 70 stars

Steps to access the new Your Potential event in Free Fire MAX and get rewards

You can follow these instructions to claim rewards from the Free Fire MAX Your Potential event in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Complete the mission and then access the special Booyah interface by clicking on the icon on the top right side.

Click on the 'Enter' option to access the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must click the 'Enter' option to access the event interface.

The rewards available in the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select a particular area of the task and click the Claim button to obtain the star.

After collecting enough stars, you can collect the rewards by clicking on the reward icon in the event interface within Free Fire MAX.

