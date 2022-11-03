How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to obtain free emote and motorbike skin

Every week, Garena introduces a new top-up event in Free Fire MAX, giving players incentives to purchase the premium in-game currency. The new Booyah top-up event has made its way to the battle royale title, and this time around, the rewards consist of a mythic emote and motorbike skin.

The fact that both items can be acquired by purchasing 300 diamonds makes this event much more appealing. The Booyah top-up event for the Indian server began today (3 November 2022) and will run until 8 November 2022. You have a few days to acquire the required diamonds to get a free Skateboard Swag emote and Motorbike – Pacific Breeze.

How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free emote and bike skin

Free Fire MAX top-up events offer easy rewards because you only have to purchase the required quantity of diamonds to meet the requirements and claim rewards through the event section. Interested individuals can purchase diamonds and collect the rewards within a few minutes. The steps to do so are listed below:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the top-up section. You can access it by clicking on the “+” icon on the top of the lobby screen.

The price of diamonds on the Indian server of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several top-up packs will appear on the screen. You can select the most relevant option depending on the event's requirements.

The purchase threshold for the newly added Booyah Day Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX is as follows:

Get a free Motorbike – Pacific Breeze for free on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get a free Skateboard Swag for free on the purchase of 300 diamonds

The two rewards of the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

The requirements are cumulative, and you only need to purchase 300 diamonds to receive both rewards. As a result, a pack of 310 diamonds priced at ₹250 is most appropriate for this event.

Make the payment to receive the in-game currency (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the payment using the preferred payment method to receive diamonds in your account. Once the diamonds are reflected in your account, you can collect the rewards using the event interface.

Select the Booyah Day Top-Up tab (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can open the event interface by clicking on the calendar icon, then accessing the Booyah Day Top-Up tab.

Step 5: Click the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain the item.

Now that you have unlocked the mythic items, you can equip them through the vault. Those who take advantage of the incentives offered by this top-up event will get a lot of value for their purchase because similar items in the store cost much more than the top-up for the event.

Top-up events are a regular aspect of Free Fire MAX, so you need not worry if you can't afford to buy diamonds right now. You can simply wait for the top-up event that follows this one.

