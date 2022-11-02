How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

Diamonds are among the most prized possessions in Free Fire, as this premium in-game currency is needed to buy the vast majority of the game's unique cosmetics. As the developers regularly introduce new items within the game, diamonds are always in demand.

While some players can afford to spend real money to earn diamonds regularly, this is not the case for everyone. In such circumstances, many users are always on their quest to earn free diamonds, so they are not far behind others in the collection.

Fortunately, there are several genuine ways for these individuals to get diamonds at no cost. Even if the process as a whole is long, it will help them get some additional in-game currency.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire diamonds (November 2022)

You may utilize the following options to acquire free diamonds in Free Fire in November 2022:

3) Advance Server

You can get diamonds through the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Servers are released before every Free Fire update, giving players ample time to experience the features while also giving feedback. However, this can prove to be a diamond mine for individuals as they can report any apparent bugs or glitches to receive the premium in-game currency.

They can use the bug report section on the official Advance Server website and provide all the necessary details. The main contributor to the unknown bug will receive 1000 diamonds in the global account, which is undoubtedly a good deal.

However, they must first get the Advance Server Activation Code through registration.

2) Redeem codes

Redeem codes can provide diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem codes are a reliable way to get freebies in battle royale titles. You may redeem these 12 to 16 characters with long codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards in the account.

These are generally released on special occasions through the game's official social media channels and provide premium in-game items, which can sometimes even include diamonds. For instance, as part of the Light Fest celebration on the Free Fire MAX India server, Garena had an hour-long stream, dropping a code every hour.

You should not miss out on these irrespective of the rewards, as negligible efforts are involved. However, the codes have a downside, as these are bound to a particular region and cannot be used globally.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards lets players answer quick and easy surveys to earn Google Play Credit. These credits can be accumulated over a few weeks and can be utilized to make in-app purchases easily.

The app developed by the Google Survey team has been downloaded more than 50 million times and is rated 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store. They can download the application on their device and set up their profile by answering a few easy questions.

Later, you will receive surveys, answering which will net you credits. It might take time for users to collect enough credits to make a regular top-up, but in this case, the Special Airdrop can be an excellent option to get a decent chunk of diamonds at a decent rate.

Besides the options mentioned, gamers also have a number of other legitimate alternatives within their reach to procure diamonds in Free Fire. However, they should never attempt to utilize any wrong options like mods or generators, as these do not work in the first place.

Garena's anti-cheat policy (Image via Garena)

Additionally, these go against the game's terms of service and result in harsh punishments, including permanent bans. Thus, it is always better to be safe than sorry and never engage in illicit activities.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. Furthermore, they can also use some of the methods mentioned earlier to get diamonds in the MAX version.

