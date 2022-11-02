What is Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID? Lifetime stats, K/D ratio, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Dhanunjay Puppala is a successful Free Fire YouTuber who is better recognized by the name of his YouTube channel Telugu Gaming FF. His immense popularity and engaging Free Fire videos have helped him garner a dedicated audience, and his main channel currently has two million subscribers.

Additionally, Dhanunjay also runs a second channel, Dhanu Dino (431k subscribers), where he posts videos covering other titles like GTA 5. He also boasts 319k followers on Instagram.

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D, guild, and other details

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 48388225. The YouTuber’s stats as of November 2, 2022 are outlined below:

BR Career stats

Telugu Gaming FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has remained undefeated in 159 out of 1914 solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 8.30%. He has recorded 4544 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.59. The Indian star has made it to the top ten in 515 matches and has dealt an average damage of 710 per match.

Telugu Gaming FF has earned 390 Booyahs in 2996 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 13.01%. He has racked up 7325 frags, equating to a K/D ratio of 2.81. The YouTuber has made it to the top five 830 times and has dished out an 830 damage of 859 per match.

Telugu Gaming FF has played 26583 squad matches and has prevailed over his opposition 4761 times, recording a win rate of 17.90%. With 83893 kills, he has attained a K/D ratio of 3.84. Apart from achieving a podium finish in 7387 encounters, the Free Fire MAX player has maintained an average damage per match of 1294.

BR Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The creator has appeared in two solo games and maintains a 50% win rate with a single victory. He has defeated 27 opponents in these matches, earning him a K/D ratio of 27. He averages 2384 damage per game and has reached the top 10 once in the mode.

Telugu Gaming FF has competed in 46 ranked squad games during Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30. He has three wins with a win rate of 6.5%. Furthermore, the YouTuber has five top-three finishes this season. He has secured 117 frags, culminating in a K/D ratio of 2.72 with an average damage per match of 1177.

He is yet to play any ranked duo games this season.

Note: Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. This is subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Rank and guild details

Dhanu Dino is the leader of Team TGFF (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF is ranked Gold 3 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Diamond 3 in CS-Ranked Season 15. He is the guild leader of Team TGFF, whose ID is 61179298.

Monthly income

Telugu Gaming FF's guild details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dhanunjay Puppala’s monthly income through the Telugu Gaming FF YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $1.3K and $20.1K. His earnings for the entire year lie between $15.1K and $241.1K.

YouTube channel

Dhanunjay has been working on his YouTube channel for several years, and his content has mostly focused on Free Fire. He has uploaded 682 videos to the channel that have accumulated over 288 million views combined.

The channel attained 100k subscribers in 2020, with the subscriber count crossing the 500k mark a few months later. Dhanunjay achieved the milestone of one million subscribers in 2021 and will likely double this subscriber count in the coming months.

Social Blade also reports that the Telugu Gaming FF channel has gained 10k subscribers and 5.022 million views in the last 30 days.

