“Even the Partner Program content creators have no updates on game’s comeback”: Telugu Gaming FF, a Free Fire YouTuber

Dhanunjay Puppla has gained widespread recognition in Free Fire community content creation in recent years. His YouTube channel, Telugu Gaming FF, has approximately 2 million subscribers, where he uploads videos centered on Garena's battle royale title in the Telugu language.

The Indian star's popularity is evidenced by the fact that he commands more than 321k followers on Instagram and has racked up a total of 281 million views on just his primary channel. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Aniket Thakkar, Telugu Gaming FF talked about his YouTube journey as a Free Fire content creator, his future outlook, face reveal, and more.

"Initially, I created prank videos but eventually switched to Free Fire": Telugu Gaming FF shares his journey as a content creator

Q) What is the story behind the channel name Telugu Gaming FF and the moniker "Dhanu Dino"?

When I started my YouTube journey, I realized there were very few Free Fire content creators, particularly in Telugu. So, I decided to fill this void and named my channel the Telugu Gaming FF, where FF is the acronym for Free Fire.

My nickname also has an interesting origin. The first portion of my name was taken from my real name, Dhanunjay, while Dino was the name of my first guild in the battle royale title. Hence, I picked up the moniker Dhanu Dino.

Q) Everyone has a moment of epiphany that takes them to their field of interest. What prompted you to start creating content on YouTube?

Often, while watching videos on YouTube, I wondered if I could also post videos. One day, I decided to click the upload button. Initially, I created prank videos but eventually switched to Free Fire.

Q) "Generally, parents don't support gaming or content creation." When you first started gaming, how supportive were your parents?

In the beginning, my family was hesitant about what I was doing since they had limited knowledge of gaming and content creation. However, after achieving a few results on YouTube and earning my first income, they supported me and let me pursue my journey in the content creation field.

Q) While many creators focus on only one game, others play several. Please share with us what other games you enjoy besides Free Fire MAX.

I enjoy playing Grand Theft Auto 5, besides Free Fire MAX. As a side note, I also have a second channel called Dhanu Dino, where I occasionally upload videos around several other games.

Q) When starting as content creators, many players do not view it as their primary goal in life. So, what would you be doing if you were not playing Free Fire and creating videos around it?

If I were not engaged in the content creation field around Free Fire or its MAX version, I would be like any other typical student, working towards earning my B. Tech degree and pursuing work in a related field.

Q) Reaching the one million subscriber count is a dream for any YouTuber. What was your reaction when you achieved it, and what is your future outlook?

Achieving one million subscribers is an incredible accomplishment. I do not have enough words to accurately express my feelings after reaching the goal. Having said that, I attained this milestone very swiftly. I can vividly recall my channel having approximately 850k subscribers at the time, and I leaped to surpass the milestone in a single month.

Over the next few years, players can expect regular content related to the battle royale title on my primary channel while I simultaneously focus on building my secondary channel and posting videos on other titles.

Q) Since you have not revealed your face, has any fan recognized you from your voice? How was that moment?

Since I have not revealed my face yet, some of the videos feature my brother in the frame. One day, while he was at one of the malls, some fans recognized him, and he was surrounded by people who wanted to know whether he was indeed Dhanu Dino.

I had a similar experience personally. My fans are well aware that I wear a distinctive chain, and they once identified it when I was outdoors. I had to avoid them by asserting that I was not the claimed person.

Q) How active are you in esports, and what are your plans for an official face reveal?

I currently play rusher for my team, Team TGFF, as I enjoy the aggressive aspect of the role. Coming to the face reveal, I will contemplate it after I reach my current goal of 2 million subscribers.

Q) In light of Free Fire's ban in India, what do you think about the possibility of the game returning?

Due to the game's abrupt removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, several rumors of Free Fire's return have been floating around, but there is no new development. Even the content creators of the game's Partner Program have no updates on the game's comeback.

Q) What is one piece of advice that you would provide to an aspiring content creator?

If I could offer any words of wisdom to the aspiring content creator, it would be this: never try to copy others' work. You will not go very far by attempting to imitate successful names. One key aspect of success in this field is paying attention to what your subscribers and followers expect from you.

