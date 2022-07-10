Telugu Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Free Fire MAX and its regular version have made their presence among India's mobile audience, establishing a wide fanbase. Over the past few years, content creators have benefited the most from the rising popularity of this battle royale title, enabling them to draw massive audiences to their channels.

Many gamers have started posting content in regional languages, with Telugu Gaming FF ranking among a few successful names. Dhanunjay, also known as Dhanu Dino, is the player behind the channel with 1.79 million subscribers. He uploads clips of gameplay, vlogs, and more.

At the same time, he also runs Dhanu Dino with 401k subscribers.

What is Telugu Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID?

Telugu Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 48388225. The YouTuber has attained Platinum 3 in the BR-Ranked mode while is placed in Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode. His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Dhanu Dino has recorded 81k frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

The Indian content creator has remained undefeated in 152 of the 1791 solo games, translating to a win rate of 8.48%. He has acquired 4347 frags while retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 2.65.

Even in the duo matches, he finished first in 390 of the 2986 encounters, resulting in a K/D ratio of 13.06%. Telugu Gaming has bagged 7303 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Finally, Telugu Gaming has 4705 Booyahs in the 25906 squad matches, chalking a victory rate of 18.16%. He has registered 81697 frags and has secured a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Ranked stats

The content creator has recorded 924 frags (Image via Garena)

Dhanu Dino has played two solo matches and managed to rack up six kills at a K/D ratio of three.

The star YouTuber has also featured in eight duo games but is yet to win a single match. However, he has 15 frags on the profile, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 1.88.

Coming to the solo matches, Telugu Gaming has made 251 appearances, wherein he has had the upper hand on 17 occasions, leading to a win rate of 6.77%. With 924 eliminations in total, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Clash Squad stats

The YouTuber has secured 30931 frags (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming has been engaged in 5043 Clash squad games in Free Fire, and his team has emerged victorious 2959 times, converting to a win rate of 58.67%. He has a KDA of 1.99 and an average damage per match of 2898 with 30931 kills in this mode.

Note: Gamer's stats were recorded on 10 July 2022, which are subject to change as he features in more ranked games.

Monthly income

His monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dhanunjay is estimated to earn approximately $3K to $47.6K monthly through the YouTube channel. On the other hand, the yearly income is predicted to be between $35.7K and $571.4K.

YouTube channel

Gamers uploaded Free Fire content to the channel in May 2019. In the last three years, Dhanunjay has uploaded more than 600 videos, which have received 260 million views.

When looking at the channel's growth, he had a slow start to 2020 and had only amassed 184k subscribers by the end of September 2020. However, the channel experienced a steep upward trajectory as it ended the year with 406k subscribers.

Dhanu Dino accomplished a million subscribers in July 2021 and is now closing in on 2 million subscribers.

