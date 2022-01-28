Top 5 active Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode after OB32 update

Battle Royale and Clash Squad are Free Fire's two permanent game types. The latter is four versus four-mode, with the first to four-round winning the match. Each round is played on a separate part of the map, and gamers have to purchase the weapons using credits.

Since the mode has distinct characteristics, having the right character can provide a comfortable advantage. Characters like Paloma, Misha, Notora, and many more are rendered ineffective.

Here are some of the most active characters for this mode after the Free Fire OB32 update.

Note: The abilities are mentioned at the lowest level, and players can improve the characters by leveling them up in Free Fire.

Best characters for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

5) Dimitri

Dimitri might be a great choice (Image via Garena)

Dimitri's ability is related to gaining health points but also a unique element of self-recovery. Upon activation, Healing Heartbeat will create a 3.5m wide healing zone. Users and allies get back 3 HP every second until within it.

On top of it, they within it can also recover by themselves. The duration at the first level is 10 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 85 seconds. Gamers will benefit from constant healing along with the perks of self revival whenever they are taken down.

4) Skyler

The name of Skyler's skill in Free Fire is Riptide Rhythm (Image via Garena)

Skyler has two aspects to its ability. First, it unleashes a sonic wave turning 5 Gloo Walls within 50m and comes with a 50-second cooldown. Moreover, there is an HP recovery aspect when players deploy Gloo Walls.

This will result in an increase in HP recovery, starting at four points. Gamers can destroy the opponent's cover using Skyler and gain health during the critical stages of the games using Gloo Walls. It is slightly inferior to Alok's healing but has a unique perk.

3) Wukong

Wukong is great for Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

Wukong can help users transform into a bush with 20% reduced movement speed. This transformation lasts only for 10 seconds and comes with a massive cooldown of 300 seconds. However, this cooldown resets whenever users take down an opponent.

Wukong can be easily used in close-range encounters with shotguns as gamers can knock down an opponent and sneak out to reposition quickly.

2) Alok

Alok is one of the best characters (Image via Garena)

Alok is among the most popular Free Fire characters due to its Drop the Beat ability. It creates a 5m aura, and users get 10% additional movement speed, and 5 HP is recovered every 5 seconds. Players can use it every 45 seconds.

With Alok, users will get HP without using medkits, and the increased movement speed helps users take control of the essential compounds in the map.

1) K

K is at the top spot (Image via Garena)

Master of All has become a great choice after the buff in the OB31 update. It now gets back 3 EP every 2.2 seconds at the first level in the Psychology mode, while the EP conversion rate receives a 500% increase in the Jiu-jitsu mode.

The maximum EP is also raised to 250. Since there is an option to purchase mushrooms at the start of every round, gamers can purchase two of these and set the mode to Jiu-jitsu. This way, they will have 250 EP, which can be converted to HP as required.

