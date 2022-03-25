Ajjubhai FF profile, name, bundles, Free Fire stats, and more

Recent years have seen an unprecedented rise in the popularity of Free Fire, which has led to an increase in both content creation and streaming. Various personalities have emerged on platforms such as YouTube and have continued to flourish.

Among the top emerging names in the Indian community is Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, who is the most subscribed-to YouTuber who posts videos based on Garena’s flagship title. It is safe to assume that most players have heard of him, and there are currently 31.7 million subscribers on his primary channel.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID number is 451012596, and his real name is Ajay. He is presently ranked Gold IV in Battle Royale mode and Heroic in Clash Squad mode.

Listed below are the YouTuber’s stats in the battle royale title as of today, i.e., 25 March 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via ajjubhai94/Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has featured in 12,842 squad matches in Free Fire, in which he has stood victorious on 3,062 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 23.84%. He has accumulated 49,861 kills with 18,188 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.10 and a headshot rate of 36.48%.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has outclassed his opponents in 358 of the 1,831 games, leading to an incredible win rate of approximately 19.55%. There have been over 7,301 kills and 2,547 headshots in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.96 and a headshot percentage of 34.89%.

Apart from this, Total Gaming has participated in 1,032 solo matches as well, and has come out on top on 93 occasions, having a win ratio of around 9.01%. The player has secured 2,610 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.78 and has 882 headshots for a rate of 33.79%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via ajjubhai94/Free Fire)

When looking at the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played six squad games and has won half of them, converting to a win percentage of 50.00%. He has notched up 47 kills, in which he has 23 headshots for a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 15.67 and 48.94%, respectively.

Moreover, the popular personality has played three solo matches and has racked up two kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 0.67. There were no headshots for those frags.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via ajjubhai94/Free Fire)

In Free Fire’s Clash Squad mode, Ajjubhai has competed in 1,356 matches and has precisely 750 wins, ensuring a win ratio of 55.31%. With 8,916 kills and 5,366 headshots, he has a KDA of 1.91 and a headshot rate of 60.18%.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats in Free Fire are subject to change as and when he plays more matches.

Bundles

Ajjubhai possesses most of the exclusive bundles, skins and other cosmetics that have been released in Free Fire. Users can check out his entire collection in the above video.

Monthly income and Discord server

Monthly income details of Total Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Total Gaming’s monthly income via his channel lies between $21.3K and $340.1K. In comparison, the yearly earnings are inside $255.1K and $4.1 million.

Presently, there are over 160 thousand members on his Discord server, and readers can go ahead and join it through the link attached below:

Ajjubhai’s discord server: Click here.

After becoming a part of it, they will be able to communicate and interact with other fans while also being able to enjoy the various voice channels and additional activities.

YouTube channel

Ajay has been posting Free Fire-based content on the Total Gaming channel for over three years, and his growth has been nothing short of spectacular. The numbers he has accumulated are a clear testament to his mass popularity.

At the time of writing, there were 1,783 videos on his channel, and they have netted him a total of over 5.61 billion views. In the previous 30 days itself, he has gained over 400 thousand subscribers and 85.032 million views, showcasing his incredible growth.

Additionally, Ajjubhai runs five other channels on the platform, and they have 6.37 million, 1.08 million, 609 thousand, 386 thousand, and 340 thousand subscribers, respectively.

