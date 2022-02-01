5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode in February 2022

Free Fire includes separate ranked modes for its primary game modes, which basically keeps them pretty competitive. By progressing through the tiers, gamers also can acquire a variety of free rewards.

Numerous elements can assist the players in accomplishing the same goal, one of which is the overall selection of characters. The abilities that the character possesses in the game can make or break a match for the players.

Note: The characters mentioned below are based on the writer's opinion, and the abilities stated are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

Top 5 characters to play ranked matches in Free Fire

5) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Camouflage turns the players into a bush for 10 seconds with a 20% lowered movement speed. The conversion, however, will be halted if they engage in a fight. After each use, there is a 300-second cooldown, but the same gets reset when gamers take down an adversary.

His ability makes him probably the best option for the ranked Clash Squad, but there are better alternatives than him if gamers want to rush their ranks in Battle Royale mode.

4) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri has Healing Heartbeat skill in Free Fire, and upon activation, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone is created. When gamers are inside it, they restore 3 HP for 10 seconds. Additionally, they can self-recover to get up if they get downed. The ability runs for a total of 10 seconds and possesses an 85-second cooldown.

The capability to self-recover could come in the clutch on the battlefield and aid users in getting the Booyah.

3) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's ability is called Riptide Rhythm, and it allows users to send a sonic wave forward, destroying five Gloo Walls within 50 meters. There is a cooldown of 60 seconds. Furthermore, each Gloo Wall deployed by a player increases HP recovery starting at 4 points.

As already known by many, Skyler's ability was slightly reworked in the latest Free Fire OB32 update, and users may now hold the ability button and properly aim it for more precise usage.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat, Alok's unique skill forms a five-meter aura, which boosts movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for a total of five seconds. The effects of this ability do not stack, and there is a 45-second cooldown following the conclusion of the ability.

With the character equipped, the users can heal themselves in the absence of the healing items. The increase in movement speed is a bonus.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

K's Master of All ability elevates the maximum number of EP points by 50 points, and it additionally has two special modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. Using the former, the EP conversion rate increases by 500%, while the latter basically restores 3 EP per 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Three seconds is all it takes to go from one mode to another.

As a result, the users can gather the EP in the Psychology mode and then convert it into health while in the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan