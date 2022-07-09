FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Pratham Shaw is an accomplished YouTuber who runs the popular channel FireEyes Gaming where he mainly uploads videos relating to Free Fire and its improved version. He has emerged as one of the most successful content creators in the community, with just over 4 million subscribers.

His consistent uploads of gameplay clips, involvement in regular challenges, and pranks have earned him a great deal of viewership. Besides YouTube, he enjoys 116k followers on Instagram.

FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats

FireEyes Gaming's ID in Free Fire MAX is 435180912. He has reached Heroic in both the ranked modes.

His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He has acquired 54.5k frags in squad games (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has been unbeaten in 109 of the 1042 solo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 10.46%. With 2686 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.88.

The content creator has also participated in 1754 duo games, having been victorious 269 times for an overall win rate of 15.33%. He has tallied 4811 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.24.

In squad matchups, Pratham has accumulated 3742 Booyahs in 17055 games, resulting in a win rate of 21.94%. He has 54569 eliminations, securing a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming has chalked up just under 500 frags in squad games (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in two solo games and has eight frags, giving him a kill-to-death ratio of 4.

The YouTuber has also engaged in eight duo matches and remained undefeated on two occasions, acquiring a win rate of 25%. He has amassed 26 kills, scoring a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The internet star has made 166 squad appearances in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season and has performed better than the opposition in 66 games, corresponding to a win rate of 39.75%. He has notched 496 eliminations, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.96.

CS Career

CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

He has emerged victorious in 1222 of the 2394 Clash Squad games, adding to a win rate of 51.04%. The gamer has acquired 10385 frags at a KDA of 1.72 and an average damage per match of 1922.

Note: FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

These are his estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Pratham's monthly earnings are projected to range between $1,300 and $21,000. The website also estimates his annual earnings to be approximately between $15.7K and $251.4K.

YouTube channel

Pratham Shaw started churning out content around the battle royale title in November 2019 and accomplished the first million subscribers in December 2020. The channel grew tremendously in the next few months, surpassing 2.5 million subscribers in May 2022.

The player has worked hard and uploaded just under 400 videos, gaining 493 million views combined. At the same time, he has also posted 5.238 million subscribers in the last 30 days.

