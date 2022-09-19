What is Partner Program in Free Fire MAX? Basic requirements, procedure to apply, and more

It is a well-known fact that many famous titles have several support programs, which is also true for Garena's Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. The FF/FF MAX team provides a plethora of exclusive perks to aspiring content creators with a decent-sized fanbase.

Therefore, one can say that the Partner Program is a support initiative by Garena for the Free Fire/FF MAX creators. However, the said initiative is not meant for any YouTuber or Streamer. Only those who clear a set of prerequisites (variable with servers/regions) get the green signal.

Readers can learn more about the eligibility criteria, advantages, and application procedures for the Free Fire MAX Partner Program.

Free Fire MAX Partner Program: Eligibility criteria, benefits, and application procedure

The eligibility criteria regarding the view count and the number of subscribers for the Partner Program vary from region to region, but the essence remains the same. Here are the prerequisites for the Partner Program in the Indian region:

Prerequisites

Partner Program: Basic requirements and gains (Image via Garena)

The creators must have a YouTube channel with at least 100k subscribers.

Applicants must have a minimum of 80% FF/FF MAX content on their YouTube channel. Free Fire/Free Fire MAX team will only consider the past 30-day activity.

The minimum requirement for the content is 95% if applicants desire to avail of the financial compensation.

The last 30-day view count across all videos on the channel should be more than 300k.

Creators should maintain consistency in the production of content and social media activity.

The self-regulation of the quality is a must, as the content should be top-notch, engaging, and non-offensive with a clean approach.

One should embody professionalism with hard-working traits.

At last, applicants should have a drive for success and a passion for the creation of gaming content.

If creators think they have cleared all of the prerequisites, they can apply on the program's official website and get the following perks after becoming a partner.

Perks

Partners will get a V-Badge in the game, a form of verification. However, this will not be the only benefit, as creators will get to enjoy the following perks:

A consistent supply of in-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds.

Financial benefits after maintaining the "95% FF content" requirement.

Access to in-game content in advance.

Opportunities to feature on the game's social media accounts.

Access to Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's official observer client.

Access to a plethora of codes for distribution among followers via giveaway contests.

An opportunity to communicate with the Free Fire/Free Fire MAX team (of the server/region).

Several invitations to various offline esports tournaments and celebratory events.

Exclusive Free Fire/FF MAX merchandise.

Application procedure for the Partner Program

Here's how you can apply for the Partner Program in your server/region:

Step 1: Google the Partner Program website and click the relevant link. Step 2: On the website, thoroughly read the eligibility criteria. Step 3: Tap on "Join Now," "Apply Now," or a similar button redirecting you to the application page or a Google form. Step 4: Fill in each necessary detail, including identity proof, YouTube channel stats, in-game particulars, and more. Step 5: Tap on submit and wait for the response from FF/FF MAX team.

To claim all of the benefits from the Partner Program, creators must follow the application procedure listed above.

