5 best Free Fire YouTubers in 2022

Free Fire's growth has been tremendous ever since Garena launched it on August 23, 2017. Developed by 111dots Studio, the shooter has gained a massive player base worldwide, acquiring several awards and titles, most notably "Esports Mobile Game of the Year."

The Free Fire community is moving in tandem with the battle royale. Individuals can find many YouTubers who have accumulated millions of subscribers just by featuring content related to Free Fire on their channels.

Their massive subscriber base reflects their popularity, as they have become YouTube stars in the game’s community.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading it. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Best YouTubers in the world who play Garena Free Fire in 2022

5) Lokesh Raj Singh (LOKESH GAMER)

Subscribers: 14.5 million

Indian gamer Lokesh Raj Singh owns the popular YouTube channel "LOKESH GAMER.” He joined the platform on November 16, 2017, and started uploading videos regularly since April 7, 2019. He has garnered over 14.5 million subscribers in the past few years, with 1088 uploads.

Lokesh is known as the "Diamond King" of the Indian Free Fire community, as most of the content available on the channel is related to spinning various in-game events by spending a mammoth number of diamonds. He frequently films vlogs these days.

4) Dyland Maximus Zidane (Dyland PROS)

Subscribers: 15.3 million

Dyland Maximus Zidane aka SULTAN is a gamer from Indonesia and the man behind the "Dyland PROS" YouTube channel. He joined YouTube on January 28, 2015, and started publishing content since May 5, 2015. However, his first FF pertinent video was uploaded on December 13, 2017.

Dyland PROS has an aggregate of 15.3 million subscribers, with 1670 uploads. The channel is not entirely dedicated to Free Fire, but individuals can find a considerable amount of gameplay, fun, and engaging videos related to Garena's prominent title.

3) Sahil Rana (A_S Gaming)

Subscribers: 16.9 million

Popular YouTube channel A_S Gaming was founded by Indian gamer Sahil Rana, who joined YouTube on October 26, 2016. He entered the FF community on January 26, 2019, by featuring content related to the battle royale. He has completed 812 uploads and has acquired 16.9 million subscribers so far.

A_S Gaming is the second most subscribed Free Fire YouTube channel in India. Sahil has been filming vlogs over the past few weeks. However, he is known for his appealing in-game challenge videos.

2) Donato Muñoz (TheDonato)

Subscribers: 26.4 million

The world's second-most subscribed Free Fire YouTube channel, TheDonato, is run by the Argentine gamer Donato Muñoz. Donato joined YouTube on February 17, 2015, and began his journey by uploading the first video on August 7, 2015.

With 2,125 uploads, he has received support from over 26.4 million fans. He made his entry into the FF YouTube community on May 7, 2018. Donato often does livestreams and plays many other games too.

1) Total Gaming

Subscribers: 31.8 million

Ajay aka Ajjubhai is the voice behind the world's biggest Free Fire YouTube channel, Total Gaming. He is an Indian gamer known for his unique style of commentary and attractive voice quality. Ajay joined YouTube on October 10, 2018, and started featuring content since December 2, 2018.

Although the popular YouTube star hasn't revealed his face yet, the immense figure of subscribers, i.e., 31.8 million, reflects his incredible fan following in the community. He has completed 1,791 uploads so far. The majority of the content is related to the BR-shooter title. However, he also plays several other PC and mobile games.

Note: The data shown for each channel is as of April 2, 2022. Also, the article solely reflects the author's opinion.

