AS Gaming's Free Fire UID, stats, real name, channel views, and YouTube income details

Sahil Rana, better known by the name of his YouTube channel AS Gaming, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community.

The content creator has risen to prominence in recent years. He currently has 12.8 million subscribers and a staggering 1.471 billion views on his YouTube channel. He also has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

AS Gaming's Free Fire UID/ID number and stats

AS Gaming's Free Fire UID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has competed in 7764 squad games in Free Fire and has triumphed in 1184 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.24%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.03 in this mode, with 19936 kills to his name.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2209 duo matches and has secured 306 victories, making his win rate 13.85%. He has 5990 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.15 in this mode.

AS Gaming has won 344 of the 2658 solo games that he has participated in, translating to a win rate of 12.94%. He killed 9917 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.29 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, AS Gaming has competed in 41 squad matches and has won on 6 occasions, making his win rate 14.63%. He has 98 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The content creator has also participated in 4 ranked duo games and 8 ranked solo matches. However, he is yet to secure a win in either of the modes.

AS Gaming has 18 kills in the ranked duo mode and 19 kills in the ranked solo mode, with K/D ratios of 4.50 and 2.38, respectively.

Note: AS Gaming's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

AS Gaming's YouTube income

According to the estimates available on Social Blade, AS Gaming's monthly and yearly income from his YouTube channel are in the range of $26.9K - $430.9K and $323.2K and $5.2 million, respectively.

AS Gaming's YouTube channel

Sahil Rana runs a couple of YouTube channels, where he creates videos dedicated to Free Fire. His main channel, called "A_S Gaming," currently has 560 videos. As previously mentioned, he has 12.8 million subscribers and 1.471 billion views on the channel. He also gained 500k subscribers and 107.732 million views on the channel in the last 30 days.

