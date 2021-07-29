AS Gaming vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of the top Free Fire content creators in the world. With over 12.7 million subscribers and 1.449 billion views, the Indian YouTuber has a massive fanbase.

Lokesh Gamer is another prominent figure who is immensely popular for creating videos related to Garena Free Fire. There are more than 11.6 million subscribers, along with 1.028 billion views on his YouTube channel.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has secured 1182 victories in the 7760 squad matches, having a win percentage of 15.23%. At a K/D ratio of 3.03, he has 19917 frags.

Meanwhile, the player has managed to win 306 of the 2209 duo games for a win rate of 13.85%. He has bagged 5990 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Sahil Rana has contested in 2639 solo matches and has 344 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 13.03%. With 9852 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has played 30 squad games in the ongoing season and has bettered his foes in four of them, retaining a win rate of 13.33%. He has 79 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Apart from this, the content creator has also played four duo and seven solo matches but is yet to get a win. He has 18 and 19 kills in them, respectively.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has appeared in 3399 squad matches to date and has 721 victories, managing a win percentage of 21.21%. He has 6302 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.35.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has outshined his enemies in a total of 153 of the 1533 games, equating to a win rate of 9.98%. He has notched 2599 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The YouTuber has played 1308 solo matches and has 135 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.32%. He has accumulated 2714 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played two squad ranked matches and has a single win at a win rate of 50.00%. He has five kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Moreover, Lokesh Gamer has participated in one duo game and has two solo matches to his name. He has stood victorious in all of them, killing eight and 17 enemies.

Comparison

AS Gaming has the edge over the other content creator in solo and duo modes. However, Lokesh Gamer has a superior win rate in squad matches, while the former has a higher K/D ratio.

Since Lokesh Gamer has a few ranked matches to his name, comparing their stats in all three modes isn’t possible.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu