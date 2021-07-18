AS Gaming Free Fire ID, real name, guild, monthly income, Discord link, and more stats

As one of the top creators of Free Fire content on YouTube, AS Gaming stands out from the rest. Users can watch unique and different content related to the game on his channel, including gameplay, challenges, and more.

Presently, he has a humongous subscriber count of 12.5 million subscribers, with 1.41 billion views combined. Here’s an overview of his Free Fire ID, stats, guild, and other details like his real name.

AS Gaming’s real name and Free Fire ID

The real name of AS Gaming is Sahil Rana and his Free Fire ID is 169525329. Listed below are his stats as of today (July 18th):

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has contested in 7721 squad games and has accumulated 1179 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.27%. He has 19797 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 2209 duo matches to his name and has 306 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 13.85%. At a K/D ratio of 3.15, he has 5990 kills.

The content creator has competed in 2613 solo games and has come out on top on 340 occasions, managing a win ratio of 13.01%. With 9734 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, AS Gaming has featured in 21 squad matches and has outshined his foes in four of them, corresponding to a win rate of 19.04%. He has 56 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Apart from this, he has featured in four duo games and has 18 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: AS Gaming's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

AS Gaming’s monthly income and guild ID

Monthly income of AS Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

AS Gaming’s monthly income is between $27.3K - $436.5K as per the estimates on Social Blade.

The name of his guild is “A_S✓E-SPORTS,” and its ID is 70392909.

Discord link

Discord server (Image via Discord)

There are over 173 thousand members on AS Gaming’s discord server. Users can click here to join.

YouTube channel

At the moment, fans will be able to find 541 videos on AS Gaming’s channel. He has gained over views and subscribers in the last 30 days, showcasing his continuous growth on the platform.

Using this link, users can head to the AS Gaming YouTube channel.

