PVS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, guild, rank, and more in November 2022

Dr. Hariraman, or PVS Gaming as he is known in Free Fire MAX, is among the most well-known content creators on YouTube. His eponymous channel has attained 2.46 million subscribers, where he uploads content in Tamil.

His second channel, PVS Army, is also closing in on 686k subscribers, and the YouTuber has ventured into the esports field. Hariraman is the CEO of the successful PVS Gaming team, which has seen promising results in a short time.

PVS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

PVS Gaming's Free Fire MAX UID number is 63725581. The YouTuber has achieved Platinum 4 in BR Ranked Season 30, and Platinum 1 in CS Ranked Season 15. The following is an overview of his in-game statistics:

BR Career stats

He has played close to 12600 squad matches (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has played 1208 solo matches and remained undefeated 111 times, which comes down to a win rate of 9.18%. He has managed to finish 443 times in the top 10 slots while chalking up 3847 eliminations to his credit to acquire a K/D ratio of 3.51. At the same time, he has kept up an average damage of 1272 per match.

The internet sensation has engaged in 1029 duo matchups and prevailed over the opposition 166 times, recording a win rate of 16.13%. He has accumulated 2294 eliminations and a K/D ratio of 2.66, in addition to 385 top-five finishes. PVS Gaming, on average, has dished out damage of 849 per match.

Lastly, the content creator has acquired 2626 Booyahs out of 12597 squad matches, securing a win rate of 20.84%. He has racked up 33045 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.31. The Free Fire MAX player has finished in the top three in 4211 games while maintaining an average damage of 1090 per match.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has won only two squad games (Image via Garena)

In his only solo match, PVS Gaming recorded two kills, acquiring a K/D of 2. The YouTuber has still not played a game but delivered 646 damage on average.

PVS Gaming has a 40%-win rate owing to finishing first in two of his five squad matchups in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season. His squad has also finished in the top 3 spots thrice, and the content creator has six frags to his credit, representing a K/D ratio of 2 while maintaining an average damage of 449 per match.

CS Career stats

PVS Gaming maintains a KDA of 1.62 (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has competed in 3190 Clash Squad games, and 1808 matches have ended in his favor, which have led to a win rate of 56.68%. He has scored 14650 kills with a KDA of 1.62, and his average damage per game is 2168.

Note: PVS Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on November 1, 2022, and will change as he takes part in more matches in the game.

Guild

PVS Gaming is a member of PVS Army guild (Image via Garena)

Dr. Hariraman is a member of the PVS Army guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 65165738.

Estimated monthly YouTube income

PVS Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, PVS Gaming's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are anticipated to range from $2K and $31.4K. With the current viewership numbers, annual revenue is estimated to be $23.6K and $377.1K.

YouTube channel

Hariraman has uploaded nearly 1,250 videos to the PVS Gaming YouTube channel since starting his journey as a content creator. This has helped him amass an enormous following with 315 million views altogether.

The channel crossed one million subscribers in 2020, while the number doubled in 2021. In the previous month, PVS Gaming attained 50k subscribers alongside 7.856 million views.

