Gyan Sujan's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in November 2022

Sujan Mistri, also known as Gyan Gaming or Gyan Sujan, is a popular Indian YouTuber whose videos primarily cover Free Fire content.

The content creator currently has a staggering 14.4 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, with his videos boasting 2.139 billion views. He also has 951k followers on Facebook and 2 million followers on Instagram.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and his ID level in the game is 79. He is the leader of the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID is 61721403.

Gyan Sujan is currently ranked Bronze I and Master in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Gyan Sujan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has participated in 1462 solo matches and has bagged 159 victories, leading to a win rate of 10.87%. With 2393 kills and 743 headshots under his belt, he has a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 31.05%.

The YouTuber has also played 2239 duo matches and has 510 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 22.77%. He has bagged 6108 frags and 1566 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

Gyan Sujan has competed in 19165 squad matches and has won on 6836 occasions, making his win rate 35.66%. He has registered 68830 kills and 19849 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

BR Ranked

Gyan Sujan's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has not played any matches in the ongoing ranked season of Garena Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

Gyan Sujan's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has participated in 2888 Clash Squad matches, winning 1628 and recording a win rate of 56.37%. He has racked up 11929 kills and 4718 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.33 and a headshot percentage of 39.55%.

Note: Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 1, 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube earnings

Earnings from Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gyan Sujan’s monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel are between $4.2k and $67.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings range from $50.6k to $809.3k.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan has been creating content on YouTube for several years. He began with Clash of Clans and later switched to Free Fire. The move helped him gain great success.

The content creator currently has 2640 videos on his primary channel, with the most-watched one having 28 million views. According to the Social Blade website, the channel has gained 16.86 million views in the last 30 days. However, the subscriber count remains unchanged.

Gyan Sujan also runs two other YouTube channels called “Priyanka & GyanSujan Shorts” and “GYAN GAMING SHORTS.” They currently have 1.1 million and 1.19 million subscribers, respectively.

