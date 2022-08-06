Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to get more headshots (August 2022)

In Garena Free Fire, one of the most efficient and swift ways to eliminate foes is to hit headshots. Through constant practice, users can improve their overall aim and become better at the art of headshots.

However, a few additional aspects also affect aim, such as sensitivity settings. As a result, having the perfect sensitivity settings is necessary for the players.

Although the settings are based on personal preferences, there are certain ranges where gamers can achieve optimum performance. Read on to find the best Free Fire sensitivity for more headshots.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so players must refrain from playing it on their devices. They may play FF MAX instead, as the game is not prohibited in the country by the Government of India.

Most optimal sensitivity settings to get more headshots in Free Fire

These are the perfect settings that users can apply for headshots in the game (Image via Garena)

Players should aim to keep their sensitivity levels towards the higher end of the spectrum for headshots. This will help them to flick the crosshairs on the head of the foes. Here are the recommended settings players can apply within the game:

General: 95 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 75 – 85

4x Scope: 70 – 80

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

Free Look: 80 – 90

It may take users a few days to adjust to these settings, but their aim and gameplay will massively improve with time. The ranges mentioned above are based on the writer's perspective, and players can change it further to suit their particular needs and playing style, making them more efficient.

Steps to change sensitivity settings in the game

Gamers can follow the steps outlined below to change their sensitivity settings within the battle royale title:

Step 1: Users can launch Free Fire on their mobile devices and tap the 'Settings' icon on the upper-right corner of the screen to access the game's settings menu.

Click on the 'Sensitivity' option on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals must subsequently tap on the 'Sensitivity' section to find the different sensitivities on their screen.

Step 3: Players should update the settings according to their preference and save.

Some tips for hitting headshots

Gamers can check out the following tips to get proficient in headshots in Garena Free Fire:

Proper Layout/HUD

Having the perfect and most comfortable HUD based on the device being used will be the best option for users in the game. This will enable them to aim better and control their movement and crosshairs.

Placement of crosshairs

Gamers must also have appropriate placement of the crosshairs to hit better headshots. They need to place them around the head height of their foes to increase the chances of their bullets hitting the heads.

Practice

Without practice, it is impossible to become better at anything, and hitting headshots is no different. Players must exert constant effort to sharpen their aim. For the same, they can proceed to the in-game range and put in the necessary work. Apart from this, individuals should also practice drag headshots.

