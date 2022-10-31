PN Kiara's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

PN Kiara is a rapidly growing gaming content creator who posts content associated with Garena Free Fire. Her primary channel is where she typically presents livestreams related to the battle royale title, and a great number of fans enjoy watching her play the title because of her praiseworthy skills.

As of this writing, PN Kiara boasts 356 thousand subscribers on YouTube, with her cumulative view count surpassing 17 million. She also has more than 16.5 thousand subscribers and 503 thousand views on her second channel.

PN Kiara’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PN Kiara’s Free Fire MAX ID is 937351111, and her IGN in the game is “PN KIARA.” She is part of the Pro Nation guild, whose ID number is 71272100.

The streamer currently finds herself in Silver I in BR-Ranked and Grandmaster in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad), respectively. Her stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

PN Kiara's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

PN Kiara has featured in 5,878 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 332 victories, resulting in a win rate of 5.64%. She has registered 8,820 eliminations and 1,926 shots to the head, resulting in her K/D ratio of 1.59 and headshot percentage of 21.84%.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has remained unbeaten in 265 of the 3,420 appearances, which translates to a win rate of 7.74%. With 5,729 kills and 1199 headshots, she maintains a K/D ratio of 1.82 and a headshot percentage of 20.93%.

PN Kiara has also participated in 3,390 squad games and has come out on top on 532 occasions, leading to a win rate of 15.69%. She has acquired 7,380 frags and 1,610 headshots and boasts a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 21.81%.

BR Ranked

PN Kiara's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ongoing Ranked season, PN Kiara has played two solo matches but failed to win either. There are six kills with four headshots to her name, and she has a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 66.67%.

Lastly, the content creator has competed in six squad games, and her team has four wins. This means her win rate is 66.67%. She has garnered 11 kills and landed six shots to the head, establishing a K/D ratio of 5.50 and a headshot percentage of 54.55%.

CS Career

PN Kiara's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

PN Kiara has played 6,493 Clash Squad games and won 3,913 times, resulting in a win rate of 60.26%. At a KDA of 2.03 and a headshot percentage of 41.76%, she has 26,145 kills and 10,919 headshots.

Note: PN Kiara Free Fire MAX’s stats were recorded at the time of writing (October 31, 2022). They will change as she plays more matches.

PN Kiara’s YouTube earnings

Earnings from the PN Kiara YouTube channel (Image vai Social Blade)

On Social Blade, PN Kiara’s monthly YouTube earnings range between $337 and $5.4K. Meanwhile, her estimated yearly income from her channel is shown to be between $4K and $64.7K.

YouTube channel

PN Kiara has actively streamed Free Fire on YouTube over the past year, and her oldest video is dated September 2021. She currently has 322 uploads, of which the highest-watched one has received 904 thousand views.

According to Social Blade, PN Kiara has managed to gain 14 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. The overall view count on her channel has also increased by 1.349 million over this period.

