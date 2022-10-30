Kar98 Army’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

Vinod, also known as Kar98 Army, is a popular YouTuber from India who posts videos related to Garena Free Fire. Like a few other creators, he essentially posts unique Stories/Movies based on the battle royale title.

The YouTuber currently has a massive subscriber count of 2.19 million on the platform and more than 285 million cumulative views. Kar98 Army additionally runs a second channel – Kar98 Gaming, where he has 25.8 thousand subscribers alongside over 11 million views.

Kar98 Army’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Kar98 Army’s Free Fire MAX ID is 141880421, and his IGN is “KAR98_ARMY.” He is the leader of the “KAR98 ARMY” guild, whose Guild ID is 71015378.

The content creator is ranked Silver III and Silver II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Kar98 Army's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Kar98 Army has played 2434 solo games and has come out on top on 364 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 14.95%. He has gathered 5622 kills and 2214 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.72 and a headshot percentage of 39.38%.

In the duo matches, the player has made 2441 appearances and has bettered his foes in 569, leading to a win rate of 23.31%. With 6483 frags and 1885 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.46 and a headshot percentage of 29.08%.

Kar98 Army has also made 11015 participations in the squad mode, and his team has secured wins in 2923, converting to a win rate of 26.53%. There are 32220 kills and 8731 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.98 and a headshot percentage of 27.10%.

BR Ranked

Kar98 Army's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kar98 Army has not played solo or duo ranked games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season.

However, he has played one squad match and has secured the win, maintaining a win rate of 100.00%. In the process, he has two kills with no headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

CS Career

Kar98 Army's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Finally, Kar98 Army has played 2521 Clash Squad games in Free Fire MAX and has 1748 wins for a win rate of 69.34%. He has registered 15156 kills and 4943 headshots for a KDA of 2.22 and a headshot percentage of 32.61%.

Note: Kar98 Army’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (30 October 2022). It will change as he plays more matches.

Kar98 Army’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Kar98 Army (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade shows Kar98 Army’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $905 and $14.5K. On the other hand, the yearly income of the YouTuber from his channel is expected to lie between $10.9K and $173.7K.

YouTube channel

Kar98 Army has been actively posting videos surrounding Free Fire for the past few years, gaining great success with story-based content. He has 249 uploads on his YouTube channel, out of which the highest-watched one is an “Independence Day Short Story” with 18 million views.

The content creator’s last month has been quite remarkable, as he has managed to gain a total of 20 thousand subscribers. His overall view count has also increased by 3.619 million in the last 30 days.

