Black Flag Army’s (Aawara007) Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

Pankaj Lakhotia, also known as Black Flag Army or Aawara007, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

The content creator currently has 7.2 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, with his videos boasting more than 634 million views. He also has a Shorts channel called BFA SHORTS, with 1.12 million subscribers and over 145 million views.

Black Flag Army’s (Aawara007) Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Black Flag Army’s (Aawara007) Free Fire MAX ID is 87479880, and his ID level is 80. He is the leader of the guild “BFA_OFFICIAL,” whose ID is 71254597.

Black Flag Army is ranked Silver III and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Black Flag Army's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has played 2048 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has won on 281 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.72%. He has bagged 6767 kills and 2518 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot percentage of 37.21%.

The content creator has also emerged victorious in 1059 of the 5788 duo matches he has participated in, making his win rate 18.29%. With 22133 kills and 7155 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.68 and a headshot percentage of 32.33%.

Black Flag Army has featured in 15930 squad matches, winning 4099 of them and recording a win rate of 25.73%. He has registered 49388 kills and 13688 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.17 and a headshot percentage of 27.72%.

BR Ranked

Black Flag Army's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has played only one solo match in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season but has no wins to his name. He has racked up five kills, all headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.00 and a headshot percentage of 100.00%.

CS Career

Black Flag Army's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has played 1990 Clash Squad matches, bagging 1222 victories and maintaining a win rate of 61.41%. With a KDA of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 34.33%, he has 9376 kills and 3219 headshots in the mode.

Note: Black Flag Army’s (Aawara007) Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (29 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Black Flag Army’s YouTube earnings

Black Flag Army's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Black Flag Army’s monthly YouTube earnings range from $5.7k to $90.5k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is reported to be between $67.9k and $1.1 million.

Black Flag Army’s YouTube channel

Pankaj Lakhotia has been posting Free Fire content on YouTube for several years and has found great success. His primary channel has 1358 videos, the most popular of which is a YouTube Short with 56 million views.

According to Social Blade, Black Flag Army has acquired 280k subscribers in the last 30 days. His videos have also received over 22.62 million views in the same period.

