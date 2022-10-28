RG Gamer Live's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

Rajesh Gupta, better recognized on YouTube by his aliases RG Gamer and RG Gamer Live, is an Indian content creator who posts content related to Garena Free Fire. He is also known by the moniker “Angry YouTuber,” and he regularly streams the battle royale title on his channel.

At present, he has a total of 242k subscribers to his name, alongside more than 27 million views combined. Further, RG Gamer Live has over 2.8k followers on his Instagram handle.

RG Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

RG Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX ID is 2222090237, and his IGN is “RGgamer0006.” He is the leader of the AngryYou2ber guild, whose ID number is 3008584764.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Gold IV in the Battle Royale mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Grandmaster. The stats ensured by him in the game are listed below.

Note: RG Gamer Live’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (28 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

BR Career

RG Gamer Live's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

RG Gamer Live has played 235 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has come out on top on 45 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 19.14%. He has secured 960 kills and 395 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.05 and a headshot percentage of 41.15%.

Within the context of duo matches, the content creator has bettered his foes in 66 of the 276 appearances, leading to a win rate of 23.91%. With 738 eliminations and 242 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51 and a headshot percentage of 32.79%.

Rajesh Gupta has also played 1037 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 267 of them, converting to a win rate of 25.74%. There are 2144 kills and 560 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 26.12%.

BR Ranked

RG Gamer Live's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

RG Gamer Live has not played solo or duo matches in the ongoing BR-Ranked season in Free Fire MAX.

Finally, the YouTuber has participated in two squad matches and bagged wins in both, upholding a win rate of 100.00%. He has nine kills and four headshots in the process, maintaining a K/D ratio of 9.00 and a headshot percentage of 44.44%.

CS Career

RG Gamer Live's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the Clash Squad game mode, RG Gamer Live has played 13,878 matches and has 8,587 wins for a win rate of 61.84%. He has notched 56,412 kills and 27,229 headshots at a KDA of 1.63 and a headshot percentage of 48.27%.

RG Gamer Live’s YouTube earnings

RG Gamer Live's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

RG Gamer Live’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $1K and $16.2K. Meanwhile, the yearly income ranges from $12.2K to $194.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

RG Gamer Live has frequently posted Free Fire-based content on his channel over the past few years. His oldest stream related to the game dates back to August 2020, and there are currently 1,210 uploads to his name. Out of all the total uploads, the most-watched one has 766k views.

According to Social Blade, RG Gamer Live’s channel has gained 33k subscribers in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, his overall view count has risen by 4.06 million within the same period.

Rajesh Gupta is also running another channel called “RG Gamer.” He has 98.1k subscribers and more than 16 million views on the same.

