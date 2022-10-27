Jaswant Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

Jaswant Chaudhary, who is popularly known by the name of his primary YouTube channel Jaswant Gamer, is an Indian content creator best known for his Free Fire videos. He rose to prominence by posting engaging YouTube Shorts about the battle royale game.

Jaswant Gamer has had an exceptional year so far, having amassed close to a million YouTube subscribers since January. The subscriber count on his main channel currently stands at 1.33 million, while the total view count on his videos has surpassed 223.84 million.

Jaswant Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Jaswant Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 515071235, and his IGN is JASWANT 1M. He is the leader of the JG ESPORTS guild, whose ID number is 61711081.

Jaswant Gamer is ranked Diamond III and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats in the game are listed below:

BR Career

Jaswant Gamer's BR career stats (Image via Garena)

Jaswant Gamer has played 2346 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has won 233 times, leading to a win rate of 9.93%. With 5198 kills and 1283 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot percentage of 24.68%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2328 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 301 occasions, recording a win rate of 12.92%. He has bagged 6380 frags and 1354 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot percentage of 21.22%.

Jaswant Gamer has won 2774 of the 12888 squad matches he has participated in, translating to a win rate of 21.52%. He has registered 38693 kills and 10105 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot percentage of 26.12%.

BR Ranked

Jaswant Gamer's BR ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jaswant Gamer has not played any solo or duo matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX.

However, the content creator has featured in 10 squad matches. His team secured four victories, making his win rate 40.00%. With a K/D ratio of 7.50 and a headshot percentage of 42.22%, he has 45 kills and 19 headshots to his name.

CS Career

Jaswant Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jaswant Gamer has played 6368 Clash Squad matches, securing 4543 victories and maintaining a win rate of 71.34%. He has racked up 43549 eliminations and has 26767 headshots in the mode for a KDA of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 61.46%.

Note: Jaswant Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (27 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Jaswant Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Jaswant Gamer's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Jaswant Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $2.9k and $46.3k. His yearly income, on the other hand, ranges from $34.7k to $555.3k.

Jaswant Gamer’s YouTube channel

Jaswant Gamer has been creating Free Fire content for over three years, with his oldest YouTube video posted in September 2019. He has regularly been posting videos ever since, and his primary channel currently has 414 uploads. His most-watched video has 9.4 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Jaswant Gamer’s subscriber count has risen by 40k in the last 30 days. His overall view count has also grown by 11.568 million in the same period.

Jaswant Gamer runs a second channel called “Jaswant Chaudhary.” It has 15k subscribers and over 223k views.

