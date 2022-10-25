DC Ashwin's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in October 2022

DC Ashwin, aka Dark Crew Ashwin, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He runs the YouTube channel DARK CREW OFFICIAL, along with DC Rohit. The two creators provide funny and entertaining short-form videos connected to the game.

They have managed to get a total of 1.73 million subscribers on their channel and more than 394 million views. DC Ashwin also has 4.4k followers on his Instagram account.

DC Ashwin’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

DC Ashwin’s Free Fire MAX ID is 757213629, and his ID level is 68. He is a part of the DARK_CREW guild, whose ID number is 3016502617.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Diamond III in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond I in the Clash Squad mode. His stats in the game are provided below:

BR Career

DC Ashwin's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DC Ashwin has played 441 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 19 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 4.30%. He has 692 kills and 207 headshots at a K/D ratio of 1.64 and a headshot percentage of 29.91%.

The content creator has bettered foes in 265 out of 2569 matches in the duo mode, leading to a win rate of 10.31%. He has 4465 kills and 983 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.94 and a headshot percentage of 22.02%.

DC Ashwin has played 7449 games in the squad mode and has been victorious on 977 occasions, converting to a win rate of 13.11%. He has 15267 kills and 4369 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.36 and a headshot percentage of 28.62%.

BR Ranked

DC Ashwin's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

DC Ashwin has featured in one solo match in the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX but has no wins. He has three kills and one headshot at a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The YouTuber has also played one duo game. However, he has failed to get a win or a kill.

DC Ashwin has engaged in 79 squad games and has 11 victories, possessing a win rate of 13.92%. He has registered 147 kills and 64 headshots in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 2.16 and a headshot percentage of 43.54%.

Note: DC Ashwin’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (25 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

DC Ashwin’s YouTube earnings

Earnings from the DARK CREW OFFICIAL channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly earnings from the “DARK CREW OFFICIAL” YouTube channel are between $13.4K - $213.8K and $160.4K - $2.6 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

The duo of DC Rohit and DC Ashwin have worked hard on the DARK CREW OFFICIAL YouTube channel. Their oldest video dates back to December 2019, and there are currently over 1370 uploads. Out of all the videos, the most popular one has 29 million views.

According to Social Blade, the DARK CREW OFFICIAL channel has acquired 150k subscribers and 53.459 million views in the last 30 days.

In addition to his primary channel, DC Ashwin has two more channels on the platform: DC Ashwin vlogs and Dc Ashwin. They have 4.73k and 4.42k subscribers, respectively.

