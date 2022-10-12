New Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 30 release date, rewards, and more

Garena operates parallel ranked seasons simultaneously for regular Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes in Free Fire MAX. Each season runs for two months, after which the ranks are reset, and users start their ascent to the top for new and updated rewards.

The BR Ranked Season 29, which started in August, will end very soon. All eyes are now set on the upcoming Season 30, which is only a few days away. Furthermore, even the rewards for the upcoming season have been leaked.

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 start date, rewards, and more

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 will start on 14 October 2022, only a few hours after the completion of the current season. It is expected to go live at 14:30 IST (GMT +5:30). On the other hand, rewards for the next season have been leaked a few months in advance and details of which are as follows:

BR-Ranked S30 Silver Banner

BR-Ranked S30 Gold Banner

BR-Ranked S30 Platinum Banner

BR-Ranked S30 Heroic Banner

BR-Ranked S30 Diamond Banner

BR-Ranked S30 Master Banner

BR-Ranked S30 Heroic Avatar

BR-Ranked S30 Master Avatar

MAG7 – S30 Exclusive: Xayne

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 Heroic Jacket

Users will also receive several other rewards, including gold, time-limited gun skins, loadout items, emotes, Rank Tokens, and more for reaching a particular tier next season.

Rank reset

The ranks will reset with the start of next season (Image via Garena)

All the ranks will be reset after the completion of the current season. The highest that users can place is Diamond 1, providing a leveled playing field for the rank push.

Players in Bronze 1 and 2 will drop down to Bronze 1

Players in Bronze 3 and Silver 1 will drop down to Bronze 2

Players in Silver 2 and Silver 3 will drop down to Silver 1

Players in Gold 1 and 2 will drop down to Silver 2

Players in Gold 3 and 4 will drop down to Silver 3

Players in Platinum 1 and 2 will drop down to Gold 1

Players in Platinum 3 and 4 will drop down to Gold 2

Players in Diamond 1 will drop down to Gold 3

Players in Diamond 2 will drop down to Gold 4

Players in Diamond 3 and 4 will drop down to Platinum 1

Players in Heroic will drop down to Platinum 3

Players in Master will drop down to Diamond 1

Free Fire MAX Season 31 rewards

Even before the start of BR-Ranked Season 30, Knightclown, a well-known data miner, has also provided detailed leaks for Season 31, which is at least a few months away. Similar to the previous season, it provides multiple banners, avatars, a unique jacket, and more as incentives for climbing the tiers.

Gamers can catch a glimpse of all the items mentioned above in the video above.

The rewards mentioned above are leaks and must be taken with a pinch of salt. This may not be exactly available with the release of the next season.

