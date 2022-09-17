3 best character in Free Fire MAX to win more ranked matches

Garena has always emphasized Free Fire MAX characters because they have evolved into core components in the title over the last several years. Their increasing significance can be attributed to the unique skills they offer. This adds another layer to the overall gameplay.

The title features a roster of more than forty playable characters, with the list constantly expanding thanks to regular updates. This raises the question of which characters are the best in this battle royale title for winning more matches and reaching the desired rank. Thankfully, the following section will give gamers three characters known for their immense potential in the BR offering.

Note: The following section reflects the writer's opinion, and the entries are subjective.

Alok and two other top characters for Free Fire MAX ranked matches

The characters listed below have been ranked according to their respective abilities in ascending order. This ranking does not consider any potential outcomes that may result from combining other characters' skills.

1) Alok

Alok in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

When individuals activate Alok's Drop the Beat ability, it creates a five-meter aura within which users enjoy 10% increased movement speed as well as the replenishment of five health points per second as long as the ability is active. In its initial level, the ability will remain active for five seconds, while the effects will not stack. The cooldown time is set at 70 seconds.

After the character achieves the maximum level, the ability's duration rises to 10 seconds, while the individuals receive a 15% boost to their agility. At the same time, the cooldown time is significantly reduced to 50 seconds.

The healing ability has been a key attraction for character use in Free Fire MAX. Irrespective of the game mode, users will enjoy gaining health points without using medkits, which is a great perk to enjoy. In the meantime, increased agility helps gamers outflank the opposition or quickly move around during the initial-game stage.

2) K

K is regularly used by Free Fire MAX players (Image via Garena)

K's ability seems to be the most complicated. However, it is not that difficult to comprehend. Initially, it increases the maximum EP (Ethical Power) by 50, besides having two separate game modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The title also offers an option to swap between the two every three seconds. Jiu-Jutsu provides allies within six meters a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. On the other hand, Psychology restores EP every 2.2 seconds up to a maximum of 150 EP.

After the character reaches level six, the Jiu Jutsu Free Fire MAX ability does not improve much. However, the Psychology mode receives a buff, as players can regain three EP every second, with a maximum limit of 250 EP.

K has a great ability irrespective of the mode, as individuals can use Jiu-jitsu to enjoy the supply of EP. This is a great perk to have in the clash squad mode.

3) Skyler

Skyler was added into the game after Free Fire's collaboration with Sơn Tùng M-TP (Image via Garena)

Skyler is a player-favorite character in Free Fire MAX, especially when it comes to gamers who like assuming the rusher's role. His ability is called Riptide Rhythm, which launches a sonic wave in a particular direction and destroys five Gloo Walls within the 50-meter range. It has a cooldown time of 85 seconds with an additional perk of recovering HP starting at four points after deploying Gloo Walls.

Once players max out the character's true potential, the range of its sonic wave will increase to 100 meters, while the cooldown time will come down to 60 seconds. On top of that, the HP recovery will also start from nine points this time around.

The option to only destroy Gloo Walls, which act as a cover for the opponent, as well as having the option to regain HP, is a great advantage to have in Free Fire MAX irrespective of the game mode.

