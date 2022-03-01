3 best character combinations for DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Character combinations are an essential component of Free Fire MAX's gameplay, and they can provide players with a significant advantage on the battlefield. Each combo can only consist of one active ability and three passive ones.

DJ Alok's incredible ability makes him one of the top choices to make a base for the combinations.

Once activated, it creates an aura, increasing the movement speed by 10% and healing 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. There's a 45-second cooldown period after each use.

Subsequently, users search for the best characters they can pair with Alok.

Free Fire MAX: Character combinations for DJ Alok (March 2022)

3) Alok + Otho + Alvaro + Leon

This is great for aggressive play (Image via Garena)

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating an enemy, the location of all other foes within a range of 25 meters is revealed. In Otho's ability, the revealed location also gets shared with teammates.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro's ability boosts explosive weapons' damage by 10%. It also increases the overall damage range by 7%, making it potent while using grenades and launchers.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Buzzer Beater of Leon will lead to a health recovery by 5 points after users survive combat on the battlefield. This number will be surging to 30 at the max level of the character.

2) Alok + Shirou + Luqueta + Hayato

This is also a balanced combo (Image via Garena)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If a player has Shirou equipped and is hit by an enemy within 80 meters, the character's ability will tag the attacker for 6 seconds. There's additionally 50% increased armor penetration in the first shot they hit on that foe.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta's skill within Free Fire MAX boosts the maximum health by 10, up to a maximum of 50, after each kill users get on the battlefield.

Hayato: Bushido

With the Bushido ability of Hayato, the armor penetration of players is increased by 7.5%, with every 10% reduction in their overall health.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Moco

Users are recommended to use this combination with Alok (Image via Garena)

Jota: Sustained Raids

In Free Fire MAX, Jota's ability will regenerate some health every time a player hits an adversary with a gun. Additionally, if they take down an enemy, they will have 10% of their health restored.

Jai: Raging Reload

When Jai's Raging Reload is equipped, a weapon's magazine is refilled by 30% of its maximum capacity after users knock an enemy (functions only with AR, SG, SMG, and Pistol).

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Opponents who players shoot are marked for 2 seconds, and their position is communicated with teammates as well.

Note: Choice of character combinations is subjective, and the ones mentioned represent the writer's opinion. Additionally, all the abilities stated are at the lowest level of each character in Free Fire MAX.

