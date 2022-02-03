How to get gold faster in Free Fire after OB32 update

Garena Free Fire allows users to purchase in-game items from the store or Lucky Royale using diamonds or gold coins. Diamonds cost real currency, which is why they are used to unlock rare collectibles.

On the other hand, gold can be accumulated by logging in, completing missions, or grinding hard in Free Fire. Players can buy several characters, outfits, and other accessories in the battle royale game using gold.

Hence, all collectibles priced at a few hundred gold coins can be considered free of any money. These free items do cost players their time, skills, and efforts, though.

A guide to how players can efficiently collect gold in Garena Free Fire after the OB32 update

1) Login daily

Free Fire's daily login rewards (Image via Garena)

Players need to watch for the freely available coins to collect more gold. Daily login rewards for the second and sixth-day are free gold coins that users can claim by logging in.

Open the "Daily Surprise Loot Crate" regularly (Image via Garena)

In addition, players should also claim the "Daily Surprise Loot Crate" regularly, which grants free gold on many occasions.

2) Always claim the rewards in mails

Claim the free rewards in the mails (Image via Garena)

There are plenty of free rewards in terms of temporary skins and gold that players can procure through mails. Hence, it is important to check the mails regularly as Garena sends some free rewards on the basis of performance or due to some special occasions.

3) Play more games and elevate skill-set

Play more matches (Image via Garena)

The best way for users to grab more gold coins in Free Fire is to increase the frequency of matches played and elevate their performance. Therefore, the focus should be on staying alive in the match for as long as possible in order to get closer to victory.

Players can also focus on completing missions (daily and weekly) for the Elite Pass to get more free gold coins as rewards.

4) Use gold cards to increase the payoff

"100% Gold Card" costs 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

There are two types of cards - "100% Gold Card" and "50% Gold Card" - that enhance the amount of coins players get from a match. Hence, players can purchase or acquire either to automatically activate them.

"100% Gold Card" costs 100 diamonds, while "50% Gold Card" is available as a free login reward via the Guild sign-in.

Individual rewards in a "Guild Tournament" (Image via Garena)

Another way to claim more gold in the game is to complete missions in the "Guild Tournament" to grab the individual rewards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan