5 best Free Fire characters for coins in 2022

Players get a plethora of choices for character abilities (active and passive) in Garena Free Fire. Most of the famous characters in the game come at the cost of a few hundred diamonds. Hence, players need to top up their wallets to unlock the likes of Alok, K, Chrono, Wukong, Dimitri, and more.

However, it is pretty tough for many users to spend diamonds, as a section of players are still students and may not be able to afford it. Therefore, instead of spending diamonds on popular characters, they can instead purchase other characters using gold coins.

Best characters to buy with gold coins in Garena Free Fire (2022)

1) Hayato

Hayato (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 6000 gold coins

Ability - Bushido (Passive)

The armor penetration enhances by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in the HP (health points/hit points). Players can further unlock the Awaken state of Hayato by completing the given missions with the character.

Awaken ability - Art of Blades

When the HP is low, the damage taken from the front will get lowered automatically.

2) Jota

Jota (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 8000 gold coins

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

Players can recover some HP when they hit the opponents with guns. If they successfully knockdown, they can receive a 10% HP.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 8000 gold coins

Ability - Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Players get a temporary 80 HP, which will decay over time. In addition to the HP gain, the damage to shields and gloo walls also increases. The effects will stay for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

4) A124

A124 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 8000 gold coins

Ability - Thrill of Battle (Active)

It helps in boosting the Ep to HP conversion rate for four seconds, and a total of 20 EP is converted into HP for a given duration. Another benefit of A124 is the 10-second cooldown of her ability.

5) D-Bee

D-Bee (Image via Garena)

Price - 8000 gold coins

Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)

Users get a buff in their movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20%, respectively. The ability will come into effect whenever players shoot while moving in a match.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. The abilities listed are at the base level of each character.

