Free Fire OB37 Advance Server: Steps to generate Activation Code and APK download process

The release of brand new updates breathes new life into Garena's popular battle royale Free Fire. Interestingly, the new patches are not directly incorporated into the game, but are first released on the Advance Server, where a limited audience gets to test out their features before the official release.

This client is separate from the global version and is only accessible on the Android platform. Garena offers the Advance Server APK on the official website. Subsequently, you need to input an Activation Code to get the client.

While the Advance Server APK is not yet available for download, the registration process has already begun, and interested readers may enroll to possibly get a code. Read through the following section if you wish to access the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server.

Guide to generating Free Fire OB37 Activation Code and downloading APK file

The registrations are already underway for the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server, which is scheduled to go live on November 3, 2022. The APK will also be available for download on the same day. The server will remain open for players to access until November 11, 2022.

The Advance Server will become accessible from November 3, 2022 (Image via Garena)

You will have to register on the official Advance Server website to potentially receive an Activation Code that can be used to access the client upon its release. Fans can follow this guide to generate a code and download the official APK from the webpage later on.

Step 1: Use this link to visit Free Fire Advance Server's official website directly.

Sign in using Facebook or Google only (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the homepage, log in using your Facebook or Google account to sign up for the Advance Server.

You need to have your game account connected to one of the two given platforms. If not, an error will appear on the screen and you will not be able to continue with the process.

Step 3: A new form will appear on the screen, enter an active email ID in the designated area, and then hit the "Join Now" button to complete the registration.

Only a handful of individuals will get the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Once the registration is complete, selected players whose applications have successfully passed will receive the Activation Code, which is mandatory to access the client. The APK download will be available starting November 3, 2022, and you can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Head back to the Advance Server website and sign in to the previously set up account.

Step 2: Click on the Download APK button in the center of the screen.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option and complete the installation.

Enter the Activation Code after setting up the account (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server and sign in as a guest. Enter the Activation Code whenever prompted to gain access.

You can also report bugs and glitches to receive free diamonds in your main account.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire or its Advance Server. They can wait for these features to be added in the MAX variant with the update's release.

Poll : 0 votes