Free Fire MAX Light Fest Indian server redeem codes: Get free diamonds, Elite Pass, and other rewards

The Free Fire MAX Light Fest Countdown Stream is now live, and users on the Indian server are being showered with prizes. The stream will continue until October 23, 11:59 PM IST (GMT +5:30), and Garena will reward viewers with various prizes and special drops.

The list of offered rewards contains the highly desired Elite Pass, 10,000 diamonds, Divinity Blast Gloo Wall, and more. This presents players with an unmatched opportunity to expand their in-game collection and load their vaults with premium cosmetics free of cost.

Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes you can use to acquire the rewards.

New Free Fire MAX Light Fest redeem codes

1) First code (9 pm): LIGHTBGARVTG

2) Second code (10 pm): LIGHTG8J4PA3

If you receive an error message informing you that the codes are invalid or redeemed or they have expired, it could mean that you were late in redeeming them.

Note: These redeem codes are only meant for players on the Indian server. Gamers from other regions will face an error message while redeeming them, notifying that they cannot be used in their location.

Steps to collect rewards using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

The process of using codes in Free Fire does not take more than a few minutes if you have already linked your account to one of the available platforms. You may follow the steps in the section given below to quickly get the rewards without any error:

Step 1: First, open the official Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

Use the platform linked to your account to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, use one of the six available options to sign in to your account on the website. The available options listed on the webpage are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

It is important to remember that all those with a guest account will be ineligible to acquire the rewards and will essentially have to bind their IDs within the game.

Punch in the redeem code and click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter/paste the 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field and then hit the Confirm button present below it.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen notifying you of the redemption status, click OK.

Once the redemption is successful, you will soon receive the rewards on your ID. However, this process may take up to 24 hours to complete.

Finally, once the rewards are sent to your account, you may access the mailbox and collect them.

