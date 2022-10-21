Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Sankula Atchuth is one of the most accomplished Free Fire content creators in India, with his primary YouTube channel, Munna Bhai Gaming, boasting 3.05 million subscribers. He has amassed a massive following by livestreaming the battle royale game in Telugu.

Atchuth also runs other YouTube channels, including Munna Bhai Hindi with 142k subscribers, MBG Army with 1.22 million subscribers, and Team MBG with 373k subscribers. Additionally, he has over 321k followers on Instagram.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

The Free Fire MAX ID of Sankula Atchuth, also known as Munna Bhai Gaming, is 402752655. His stats in the battle royale game are as follows:

BR Career stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 4392 solo matches and has won 1140 times, making his win rate 25.95%. He has racked up 19921 frags with 11643 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot percentage of 58.45%.

The YouTuber has also won 651 of the 2647 duo matches he has participated in, registering a win rate of 24.59%. With 9883 opponents and 4888 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot rate of 49.46%.

Munna Bhai Gaming has 3947 Booyahs in 12624 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 31.26%. He has bagged 50679 eliminations, 24724 of which are headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 5.84 and a headshot rate of 48.79%.

BR Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming is yet to play a single ranked match in the Free Fire MAX Season 30.

CS Career stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 3622 Clash Squad matches, securing 2853 victories and recording a win rate of 78.76%. With 23572 eliminations and 16941 headshots in the mode, he has a KDA of 3.15 and a headshot rate of 71.87%.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 21 October 2022. They are subject to change as he continues to feature in more matches in the battle royale game.

Guild and rank

Munna Bhai Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming is the leader of Team MBG guild in Free Fire MAX, whose guild ID is 1002207496. He is ranked Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked season and Heroic in the CS-Ranked campaign.

Monthly income

Details about Munna Bhai Gaming's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Atchuth Sankula’s estimated monthly income from his primary YouTube channel is between $817 and $13.1k. His income for the entire year is said to be in the range of $9.8k and $156.8k.

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been a content creator in the Free Fire community since 2019 and has posted more than 1200 videos on his primary channel. The videos have received more than 301 million views.

The channel surpassed the 500k subscriber mark in mid-2020 and crossed one million by the end of the same year. It recently crossed the three million subscriber count.

Over the last 30 days, the Indian star has gained 20k subscribers and 3.266 million views.

