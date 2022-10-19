Pro Nation’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

PN Harsh, or Harsh Chaudhary, is the man behind the massively successful Free Fire MAX–focused YouTube channel Pro Nation. His primary channel has earned 2.22 million subscribers, where he posts gameplay clips and montages, which are generally accompanied by his commentary.

Harsh also runs multiple other channels, PN Harsh Live with 94.5k subscribers, and Harsh Chaudhary is live with 151k subscribers. He has 71.8k followers on Instagram as well.

Pro Nation’s Free Fire MAX’s ID, stats, and other details

Pro Nation’s Free Fire MAX ID is 432493578. The YouTuber’s stats as of 19 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Pro Nation's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Harsh has played 2301 solo matches and has bettered the opposition 204 times to acquire a win rate of 8.86%. The YouTuber has racked up 6476 eliminations, with 2859 coming in as headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.09 and a headshot rate of 44.15%.

Pro Nation has also participated in 1495 duo encounters to secure first place 261 times, attributing to a win rate of 17.45%. In this process, he has acquired 4961 eliminations and 2108 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.02 and a headshot rate of 42.49%.

Finally, in the 11752 squad games, Pro Nation has acquired 2315 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 19.68%. The content creator has bagged 38554 eliminations and 15614 headshots, translating to a win rate of a K/D ratio of 4.09 and a headshot rate of 40.50%.

BR Ranked stats

Pro Nation's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has even failed to play a single game in this Free Fire MAX ranked season 30.

CS Career stats

Pro Nation's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Pro Nation has featured in 4095 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX, and his squad has prevailed over the opposition 2866 times, resulting in a win percentage of 69.99%. With 24725 eliminations and 13577 headshots on the profile, the Indian star has maintained a KDA of 2.31 and a headshot rate of 54.91%.

Note: Pro Nation’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. These numbers will change as the YouTuber continues to play in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Pro Nation's guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Harsh is the leader of the Pro Nation guild, whose ID is 63208329. At the same time, he is ranked in Bronze 3 in the BR-Ranked Season and Heroic in the CS-Ranked Season.

Monthly income

Details about PN Harsh's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that Harsh’s monthly income from the Pro Nation YouTube channel ranges from $586 to $9.4k. The website also forecasts that his annual revenue varies between $7K to $112.5K.

YouTube channel

Harsh started with the Pro Nation YouTube channel in late 2018 and established a name for himself in the community. He has worked to post a total of 760 plus videos that have garnered 263 million views in total.

The YouTuber attained 1 million subscribers by the end of 2020 and this number doubled by the start of 2022. Over the last 30 days, the content creator has posted no gains in subscribers but has earned more than 2.345 million views.

