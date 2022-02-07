How to create a guild in Garena Free Fire: Guide to finding unique names and more

With the guild feature, Free Fire players may form a group with like-minded peers to enjoy the battle royale title together. Furthermore, they can participate in guild tournaments to earn dog tags that get added up. Once enough of these are collected, individual and guild rewards can be unlocked.

Another perk of being a part of the guild is that gamers can complete the daily guild quest to earn Guild Tokens that can be redeemed for rewards within the store, including the Name Change Card. Users can join other guilds, usually by meeting their requirements, or create their own using gold or diamonds.

Creating guilds in Free Fire

It is straightforward to create a guild in Free Fire. All interested users can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: After players have signed in to their Free Fire accounts, they may access the guild section.

Step 2: Next, they should hit the Create Guild button on the bottom right corner, and a guild info dialog box will appear.

Users can create a guild using gold or diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers should make the necessary adjustments, including the name, slogan, guild badge region, style, approval method, level, and rank.

Step 4: They can pay 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds to create a guild.

The former is a better alternative considering that the gold can be earned while purchasing 1000 diamonds is costly.

Finding unique name

In Free Fire, no two guilds can have the same name, and players should be mindful not to copy the monikers of famous guilds because this hinders them from having a unique identity.

Players will get output in several fonts (Image via FancyTextTool)

Gamers can take inspiration from several things around them. Once they have finalized the guild name, they can change the font and add symbols by utilizing several websites like Fancytexttool. Users need to enter the text on these websites and receive outputs in an assortment of fonts.

If users can't come up with any good guild names, they can take ideas from or utilize the following list of names:

1) ░D░3░M░0░N░

2) ☯BOOYAH☯

3) ༄ᴿᴰˣ᭄BOMB࿐⁷¹

4) 『0』ϻᴀƑɪᴀツ

5) 亗IGNITE亗

6) KᎾᏴᎡᎪ.

7) нυитєя

8) ICE★COLD

9) ༉卂ʀᴍʏ

10) メᏟᎡᏆᎷᏆƝᎪᏞメ

Players should be careful while setting up the guild, as once the name has been selected, they will have to spend 500 diamonds to change it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer