5 most popular and best Free Fire guilds in India

Garena Free Fire guilds are groups of gamers who wish to enjoy the game together. It simply serves as a platform for gamers with similar interests to communicate and interact with each other, further improving the overall experience.

Players may participate in guild tournaments to collect dog tags, which can unlock a variety of rewards for themselves and their fellow guild members. Moreover, joining a guild has an additional perk, as users have the option to collect Guild Tokens, which can be exchanged for various rewards from the store.

Best guild in Garena Free Fire India server

Several elite guilds exist on the Indian server. Glory has been used as the sole criteria in this article for deciding which guild is the best and most popular guild in Free Fire.

For those unfamiliar, players receive glory based on their position after each game. They can also gain it by playing with their guildmates and acquiring diamonds. There are two types of standings: the leaderboard, which is the overall ranking, and the weekly ranking.

Here are the best and most popular guilds in the game based on the glory:

Leaderboard

Rank 1 – ░B░O░S ░S░ (Glory – 8034013)

Rank 2 – ASSASIN ARMY (Glory – 6741966)

Rank 3 – ᵁᴺᴵᵀᴱᴰ〲ᴵᴺᴰᴵᴬ (Glory – 6574193)

Rank 4 –ＫＭＣ (Glory – 6500169)

Rank 5 – ERROR ES (Glory – 6406852)

Weekly

Top guilds on the weekly standings in terms of the glory (Image via Garena)

Weekly leaderboard resets weekly in two days:

Rank 1 – ░B░O░S ░S░ (Glory – 50728)

Rank 2 – ɃᴜʀᴊӃʜᴀʟɪFᴀ (Glory – 48539)

Rank 3 – KING (Glory – 37644)

Rank 4 – KAL YUG (Glory – 28289)

Rank 5 – PATIENCEESP (Glory – 27489)

Note: These standings are subject to change.

Steps to create a new guild in Garena Free Fire

Players can also create their own guild using diamonds or gold. Here are the steps:

Step 1: After signing in to your Free Fire account, you can access the guild section by pressing on the guild icon.

Step 2: Next, you can tap on the create guild option and set the desired option.

You have to come up with the guild name, select the region and other options like approval methods and more.

Step 3: Finally, you create a guild using 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds.

