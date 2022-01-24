How to generate best guild names for Garena Free Fire: Everything about online generators

Guilds are a distinct feature of Free Fire, and players can either start a new guild or join an existing one. With guilds, they can also earn free rewards through daily logins and tournaments.

A large number of users in the game's community have a proclivity to incorporate stylish guild names with a variety of symbols. To accomplish the same, they should use name generators that are readily available on the internet.

Free Fire: How to generate stylish guild names using online generators

Regular keyboards on mobile devices do not feature any stylish symbols or fonts, so gamers are required to use generators on the internet. A few of the top options available to them include lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and nickfinder.com.

They can follow these steps to get stylish fonts:

Step 1: Head over to any website listed above.

Step 2: Enter the desired name into the text field. The website will generate stylish fonts alongside unique symbols.

FancyTextGuru is a website for stylish fonts (Image via fancytextguru.com)

Step 3: Choose any of the outputs and paste them while changing the guild's name in Free Fire.

Players can also make alterations to the output to suit their preferences and improve the overall aesthetic.

Steps to change guild name in Free Fire

Only those who have the 'Leader' or 'Officer' role can change the guild's name. They can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Tap on the 'Guild' icon on the lobby screen. This will take players to the specific guild section in-game.

Step 2: As a next step, gamers must tap on the edit icon as shown below:

After reaching the guild section, users must tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: On the screen, a 'Guild Info' dialog box will show up, where players must tap on the icon present beside the existing guild name. Finally, a pop-up will appear, and gamers can enter the copied name into the text field.

Players will have to spend 500 diamonds on the name change process.

