How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get permanent skins for free

The importance of diamonds in Free Fire cannot be underestimated, as they are essential for acquiring an extensive range of items. Players must pay for this in-game currency with real money. Often, developers entice players into buying diamonds through several top up events.

Several newcomers are unaware of top up events and the exact procedure to obtain diamonds. In a nutshell, the events offer free rewards for acquiring a stipulated amount of in-game currency.

In the new Demi Wings Top Up event, users will receive a Burning Flap Loot Box if they purchase 100 diamonds and Demi Wings; a total of 300 diamonds.

Steps to get Free Fire diamonds for free permanent skins

Two of the most popular top up options among Free Fire players - Games Kharido and Codashop - are not available for purchasing diamonds. However, they can obtain the currency through the in-game top up center itself.

Gamers can follow these steps to get in-game currency within minutes and subsequently collect the rewards:

Tap on the '+' button beside the diamond (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After signing in to the game via a social media account, access the top up section by clicking on the + button beside the diamond icon.

Multiple top-up options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several options will be offered on the screen. Choose the required option and complete the transaction using the preferred payment method.

The price of diamonds within the store are as follows:

100 diamonds: INR 80

310 diamonds: INR 250

520 diamonds: INR 400

1060 diamonds: INR 800

2180 diamonds: INR 1600

5600 diamonds: INR 4000

Players can purchase a top up worth INR 80 to get the loot box, and can buy 310 diamonds to get the Wings. Although the more expensive top up options seem more economic, purchasing those could be overkill.

Step 3: Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be added to the player’s account.

The two rewards in the Demi Wings Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 4: For the Demi Wings Top Up event, players have to purchase the required amount of diamonds in Free Fire, ie 300. After the top up is complete, they can access the cosmetic within the event section and press the claim button to obtain it.

