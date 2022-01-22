PK Gamers' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income and channel stats in January 2022

The Indian Free Fire community has several YouTube channels owned and run by players. PK Gamers is one such popular channel where gamers can find unique content based around the title. On top of this, they also upload regular videos around the events.
Karan Kumar Oraon and Parwez Ahmed own the channel. It began to gain momentum in February 2020, when they had just 616k subscribers. Today, the tally stands at over 3.26 million.
PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats
PK Karan's Free Fire ID is 329801798.
Lifetime stats
He has participated in a total of 8841 squad games and has 1517 victories, converting to a win percentage of 17.15%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.82, he has 20677 kills.
The content creator has bettered his foes in 428 of the 3977 duo matches, upholding a win rate of 10.76%. He has secured 8441 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.
Apart from this, he has also played 4020 solo games and has 225 first-place finishes, possessing a win ratio of 5.59%. In the process, he has 8090 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.13.
PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats
PK Parwez's Free Fire ID is 305998024.
Lifetime stats
He has played 8758 squad games and has 1338 wins, leading to a win rate of 15.27%. With a 3.76-K/D ratio, he has 27915 frags.
Meanwhile, he has 380 victories in the duo mode in 3985 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.53%. The player has secured 12877 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.57.
The YouTuber has finally competed in 3490 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 231, corresponding to a win ratio of 6.61%. He has notched up 8463 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.60.
Monthly Income
PK Gamers is estimated to make around the range of $487 - $7.8K every month through the YouTube channel, given the present level of viewership. The website further reports a yearly income of around $5.8K - $93.5K.
Source: Social Blade
YouTube channel
Since July 2019, the duo have run the PK Gamers YouTube channel and amassed a large following. With over 800 uploads, they have garnered 523 million views, including 1.948 million in the previous 30 days.