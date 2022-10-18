Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Ajay Saini, better known in the Free Fire community as Jonty, is a seasoned professional player. He currently represents Orangutan Elite and has achieved the podium at several events, including FFIC 2021 Fall, and a second-place finish at FFIC 2020 Fall.

In addition to his accomplishments in esports, he also enjoys great success with the Jonty Gaming YouTube channel, where he streams the game and posts gameplay clips. His channel has acquired 2.84 million subscribers, while his Instagram handle boasts 552k followers.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 180830489. His in-game stats, as of 18 October 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Jonty Gaming’s BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has played 4,865 solo matches up to this point and has performed better than the opposition 703 times, securing a win rate of 14.45%. With 14,555 frags and 3,681 headshots to his credit, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot rate of 25.29%.

The professional player has engaged in 2,124 duo encounters and stood victorious in 507, which comes down to a win rate of 23.87%. He has acquired 6,875 eliminations, with 1,247 secured as headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.25 and a headshot rate of 18.14%.

From a pool of 20,237 squad matches, Jonty Gaming outclassed his opposition 7,197 times, recording a win rate of 35.56%. He has registered 65,205 kills and secured 13,685 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5 and a headshot rate of 20.99%.

BR Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has featured in 18 ranked squad games in the Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 and attained nine Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 50%. The internet star has bagged 66 frags and notched up 22 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 7.33 and a headshot rate of 33.33%. He is yet to play more ranked games.

Note: Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing this article, 18 October 2022. These will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Jonty Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming is the leader of the OGxELITE guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 62696452. He is ranked in Diamond 1 in the ongoing BR-Ranked season and Platinum 3 in the CS-Ranked season.

Monthly income

Jonty Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the statistics posted by Social Blade, Ajay is said to make between $432 and $6.9K per month through his YouTube channel. The yearly revenue is estimated at around $5.2K to $82.9K.

YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been active in Free Fire content creation community for the past few years, with this earliest video released in late 2018. The star player has just under 448 uploads on the channel, and has racked up 202 million views in total.

The channel started gaining traction at the start of 2020 and surpassed two million subscribers by the end of the same year. The count topped 2.92 million by mid-2021, and the graph has been flat since then.

Over the last 30 days, the Jonty Gaming channel has lost 10k subscribers but garnered 1.727 million views.

Poll : 0 votes