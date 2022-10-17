Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, guild, YouTube income, and more in October 2022

Shivam is a successful content creator in the Indian Free Fire community, and gamers might better recognize him by the name of his channel, Nonstop Gaming. He is primarily known for organizing live tournaments with prominent players from different servers.

His channel has crossed 2.84 million subscribers, and his videos have racked up over 438+ million views. Shivam also currently has 98.4k subscribers on his Instagram handle.

Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 375342167. His in-game stats as of 17 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Nonstop Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has played 1898 solo games and performed better than his opposition 111 times, equating to a win rate of 5.84%. He has bagged 3048 frags with 709 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.71 and a headshot rate of 23.26%.

The content creator has participated in 1203 duo matches and prevailed over opponents on 169 occasions, converting to a win rate of 14.04%. Nonstop Gaming has acquired 2654 eliminations with 616 headshots, translating into a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot rate of 23.21%.

He has also scored 2633 Booyahs in 13036 squad encounters, translating to a win rate of 20.19%. He has secured 37959 frags with 10508 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.65 and a headshot rate of 27.68%.

BR Ranked stats

Nonstop Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has not featured in ranked games in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season. This can be attributed to the fact that the season began only a few days ago.

CS Career stats

Nonstop Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 2944 Clash Squad matches altogether, and his squad has stood victorious 1600 times, resulting in a win rate of 54.35%. With 22545 eliminations and 15394 headshots on the profile, he maintains a KDA of 1.96 and a headshot rate of 68.28%.

Note: Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing, and these are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild details

Nonstop Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming is the leader of NG E-Sports guild in Free Fire MAX whose ID is 65863865.

Monthly income

Nonstop Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade's estimates, Shivam's monthly earnings through the Nonstop Gaming channel are around $2.8K and $44.6K. At the same time, the earnings prediction for the entire year lies between $33.5K and $535.5K.

YouTube channel

Shivam has actively posted Free Fire videos on the Nonstop Gaming channel for over three years. The YouTuber has over 663 uploads.

The channel barely surpassed 100k subscribers at the start of 2020 but surpassed one million subscribers in early 2021. This count doubled by the end of the same year.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has gained 50k subscribers and more than 11.156 million video views in the last 30 days.

