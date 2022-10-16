Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, rank, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Romeo Gamer, run by Yuvraj, is a popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channel. In recent years, he has risen to greater levels, amassing 2.44 million subscribers on his channel, where he mainly uploads gameplay clips revolving around Garena's battle royale title and vlogs, challenges, and other content.

He also runs the popular YouTube channels Romeo Army (with 139k followers) and Romeo is Live (51.1k subscribers). Yuvraj also has over 343k Instagram followers, which is an indication of his popularity.

Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX UID is 137719383. His in-game stats as of 16 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Romeo Gamer's BR Career stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has competed in 6718 solo matches up to this point and has come out undefeated 1086 times, earning him a win rate of 16.16%. With 28320 frags and 10943 eliminations to his credit, the content creator has recorded a K/D ratio of 5.03 and a headshot rate of 38.64%.

The YouTuber has 676 victories in 4981 duo matches, attaining a win rate of 13.57%. He has bagged 16291 frags, and 4502 are the results of headshots, translating into a K/D ratio of 3.78 and a headshot rate of 27.63%.

Finally, Romeo Gamer has also acquired 5484 Booyahs in 16896 squad encounters, which adds to a win rate of 32.45%. The content creator upholds a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot rate of 24.64% while taking out 55403 opponents and acquiring 13650 headshots.

BR Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's BR Ranked stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played two duo matches but has not acquired a single win. Instead, he has taken down 14 opponents, none of which are headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.

Additionally, the internet sensation has featured in 15 ranked squad matches this Free Fire MAX season and bettered the opposition four times, registering a win rate of 26.67%. He has also acquired 71 eliminations along with 19 headshots, which averages a K/D ratio of 6.45 and a headshot rate of 26.76%.

Note: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 16 October 2022. These numbers will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Yuvraj is the leader of Romeo Army guild (Image via Garena)

Yuvraj is the leader of the Romeo Army guild, whose ID is 1012706681. The YouTuber has achieved a Heroic rank in both BR and CS Ranked modes this season.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Yuvraj is estimated to make around $337 and $5.4K per month through the Romeo Gamer YouTube channel. The website projects the estimated yearly earnings to be between $4K and $64.7K.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer started streaming Free Fire in June 2019 and was consistent with his streams. He has posted more than 120 videos that have collectively racked in more than 175 million views in recent years.

His channel had a positive trajectory in 2020 as it had less than 100k subscribers at the start of the year but closed with more than a million subscribers. The count crossed 2 million in 2021, and growth has been relatively slow.

According to Social Blade, even during the last 30 days, he has failed to gain even a single subscriber but has posted more than 1.348 million video views.

