30 Free Fire MAX guild names to use in September 2022

Although a guild is essentially a group of players who have decided to play Free Fire MAX together, these have evolved to become a very integral part of the game. Guilds make the game even more engaging by allowing individuals to complete quests with other like-minded individuals and earn freebies as rewards.

Some guilds have become popular as they are led by YouTubers and influencers or feature prominent players. Guild leaders who aren't famous internet personalities often wish to have an intriguing name to help their guild stand out from the crowd. However, due to the creative impediments and lack of symbols and fonts on a regular keyboard, users look for pre-made names that they can employ.

30 best guilds names to use in Free Fire MAX

List of best Free Fire MAX guild names (Image via Garena)

When naming their guild in Free Fire MAX, players need to avoid using any of the restricted words, and they have to ensure that the length of the name is within the character limit. Guild names must be within 3-12 characters, and names with a higher length will get cut off.

Here is a list of names that individuals can use in the battle royale title:

1) LΞGΞИDS GG

2) W̶i̶n̶n̶e̶r̶

3) ₭ł₦₲₥₳₭ɆⱤ

4) ⓟⓤⓡⓔⓑⓞⓣ

5) ᕼᘿᒪᒪᘉᓍ

6)| 2乇乙|

7) ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★вσт★

8) ♠️AC3S♠️

9) вօтнɛʀнѳѳɖ

10) 卂ʀᴍʏ࿐

11) ❖ᴛᴇᴀᴍᴜᴘ

12) ۝̽X͓̽Y͓̽Z͓̽۝

13) Ꭾᴀʟᴛᴀɴ

14) H Ü N T € R

15) UNᏰᴇᴀᴛᴀʙʟᴇʂ

16) SϙᴜᴀƉ ×͜×

17) ÃŁᑭʜΔ

18) ꧁Rɪᴅᴇʀ꧂

19) ᵀᵉᵃᵐ☯Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ☯

20) Sραƈҽ

21) ◤ԋҽʅʅ◢

22) L↳❡€GE♫ᕲ

23) 亗Beast亗

24) Ⓢⓞⓤⓛⓛⓔⓢⓢ

25) ₦Ї₦J₳

26) ᵀᵉᵃᵐ°᭄BFF彡

27) ░C░R░I░M░E░

28) ▄︻┻┳═一K/D

29) ʟᴇғᴛ𝟸2ᴡɪɴ

30) 々ᏟᎾᏴᎡᎪ々

If another gamer has already taken the name, users will receive an error message informing them of the same. In such cases, gamers can alter their name to solve this problem.

Procedure to alter guild name in Free Fire MAX

Users looking to change their guild name in Free Fire MAX can follow the detailed steps provided in the section below:

Step 1: After accessing the account, open the guild section by clicking on the icon from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Click the icon next to the badge (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must click on the option beside the existing guild badge to open up the Guild Info dialog box.

Click on the edit option besides the existing guild name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, individuals can press the edit icon next to the existing guild icon name.

Carefully enter the name of your choice (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A Rename Guild dialog box will pop up on the screen. Players can carefully enter the new guild name and click the button below.

Diamonds will be deducted from the account, and the guild name will get changed.

Gamers need to exercise caution while making the changes because changing a guild name is a costly process. If there are any typos or mistakes, players will be required to spend additional diamonds to make further alterations.

Edited by Siddharth Satish