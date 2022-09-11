How to top-up Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free gun skin and emote this week

A few days are left until the launch of the upcoming OB36 update for Free Fire MAX, but Garena is not slowing down with its in-game content. Players have been witnessing new events almost every other day, and there is still some time left for the conclusion of the 5th Anniversary celebrations.

Developers have also ensured that players get a new top-up event every week. Thus, they have followed the trend and introduced a new top-up event, "Come & Dance Top-Up." After purchasing diamonds in the game, players can attain two free rare rewards - a gun skin and an emote.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Come & Dance Top-Up is providing a gun skin and an emote this week

Players will have to purchase at least 300 diamonds to claim both free rewards via Come & Dance Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Come & Dance Top-Up event went live earlier today, i.e., 11 September 2022, and will remain available till 16 September 2022. Therefore, users have plenty of time on their hands to purchase diamonds in the game and acquire both of the following rewards for free:

SVD - Sound Crafter (gun skin) is claimable for free after a top-up of 100 diamonds

is claimable for free after a top-up of 100 diamonds Come & Dance (emote) is claimable for free after a top-up of 300 diamonds

One should note that both rewards are free of cost as there are zero net charges for obtaining them in Garena Free Fire MAX. The diamonds players acquire after the top-up instantly become available for disbursement in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX.

How to get both rewards in Come & Dance Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Fans can follow the step-by-step guide given below to top up at least 300 diamonds and claim rewards via Come & Dance Top-Up event:

Step 1: Users should spot and open the Free Fire or Free Fire MAX app on their smartphones/tablets and sign in with a social media account attached to the in-game Player IDs.

Note: Gamers who use the guest accounts can also participate in the top-up event without difficulty. However, it is advisable to bind their Free Fire/FF MAX Player IDs with a social media platform to steer clear of the loss of any in-game progress.

Step 2: After logging into the game, players should click on the "diamond" icon available at the top of the lobby. Following that, they should stay on the "Top-Up" tab in the diamond section.

Players should buy the 310 diamond bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 3: On the Top-Up tab, one must acquire at least 300 diamonds to claim all ongoing event rewards. Hence, one should go for the '310' diamond bundle, priced at ₹250. They can use any available payment method in the game to complete the transaction.

Note: One can employ payment alternatives like Google Play balance or any gift card to claim the diamonds for free; otherwise, one must pay real money to buy the selected diamond bundle.

Step 4: Once the purchase is successful, users can switch to the "Top-Up Event" tab in the "Diamond" section, where they can claim the free rewards.

After pressing the "claim" button, the game automatically sends the earned rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX's "Vault."

