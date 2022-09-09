Garena Free Fire MAX OB36: Expected release date for Indian server explored

Free Fire MAX's OB36 Advance Server culminated yesterday, which means fans should brace themselves for a new update. Garena usually launches the update within a week or two of its conclusion. However, there haven't been many hints around its launch date.

One can expect the update to arrive in the second half of September 2022, as the last lot of events for the fifth-anniversary celebrations are coming to an end on September 13. Thus, it would make sense for Garena to roll out the Open Beta 36 (OB36) update for Free Fire and its MAX variant after September 14.

Readers can find the expected release schedule in the following section.

Free Fire MAX OB36 is likely to arrive in the second half of September 2022

Garena has followed the trend of releasing a new update with the end of the Clash Squad-Ranked Season or the start of the following one. Moreover, the date has remained uniform across the servers for most instances.

For example, developers rolled out the OB33 version on March 23, 2022, a day before CS-Ranked Season 11 ended. The OB34 version arrived on May 25, 2022, which was also the launch date of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 13 (or the last day of Season 12).

Furthermore, Garena launched the latest version, OB35, as the fifth-anniversary update on July 20, the day before the Clash Squad-Ranked Season 14 arrived. Hence, fans should expect Garena to follow the same trend for the OB36 update.

The expected release date for the OB36 version can be 20 or 21 September 2022, coinciding with the end of CS-Ranked Season 14 (September 21). However, one can also expect an early arrival since Garena is yet to reveal the exact details.

Expected features in the Free Fire MAX OB36 update

Players should expect many additions in the upcoming update, as developers have already teased many in the Advance Server. Here are the main features that were spotted in the Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server:

New mystery character (male) with an Active ability

New mystery character (female)

New pet: Fang

Coin Clash mode

Social Island (an interactive mode like Craftland)

Zombie Invasion

Airship in BR mode

Gallery feature in the Armory

New grenade: Corrosion grenade

New feature: Converting temporary weapon skins into permanent

Upgrades to Spectate feature during a match

Clash Squad mode changes: Enemy appearance, direct kills, and Dome grenade

It should be noted that there is a chance that some of these features may not make it to the final version since Advance Server is considered a mere testing phase for unreleased content.

Here's how Indian players will be able to download the Free Fire MAX OB36 version once Garena launches the new update:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app and tap on the search box.

Step 2: Browse "Free Fire MAX" and tap on the relevant results.

Step 3: Click on the update/install button, depending on whether players have already downloaded the previous version of the game or not.

Step 4: Open the game after the installation concludes.

Step 5: Download the additional update files for the OB36 version and log-in using the preferred method.

