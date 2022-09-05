Garena Free Fire OB36 Advance Server full list of features revealed

Almost every Garena Free Fire fan gets excited about the Advance Server before every official update. The FF/FF MAX testing phase provides a peek at unreleased content and allows gamers to grab free diamonds by finding bugs in the Advance Server APK client.

Garena Free Fire/FF MAX users can now participate in the OB36 Advance Server. Players can visit the official Advance Server website, register for the program, install the APK client, and try out the unreleased OB36 content after receiving a unique Activation Code.

The latest Advance Server program has features like a new pet, two mystery characters, unique game modes, and more. Users who haven't received access to the APK can learn about the new Free Fire content in the following section.

OB36 Advance Server: A look at the unreleased Free Fire content

Generally, mystery characters are the main highlight of the Advance Server. This time around, the developers have added two characters, a pet, and new game modes.

Readers can find the complete list of all the major OB36 Advance Server features below:

Mystery Character (Male)

Male Mystery Character (Image via Garena)

The new male mystery character has an active ability, Rebel Rush, which offers a boost in speed for 0.5 seconds. In addition, users can accumulate stacks of Rebel Rush for two consecutive uses, with a cooldown of five seconds between them.

Once users have exhausted the two consecutive uses, they will have to wait 40 seconds to use the ability again. Rebel Rush's cooldown time decreases to 30 seconds at the final level.

Mystery Character (Female)

Female Mystery Character (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server has also teased a female mystery character. However, instead of unveiling the character's ability, the developers have only showcased the following details:

Age: 30

30 Birthday: 10-1

10-1 Occupation: Tech-modded Assassin

Tech-modded Assassin Hobby: Fireworks

More information about the second mystery character will be available once the OB36 update launches.

New pet: Fang

New pet Fang with Wolfpack Bond ability (Image via Garena)

Fang is the new pet and has the skill Wolfpack Bond, which provides EP whenever enemies knock out teammates.

Upon Activation, the player will gain 10 EP if their HP is full and 5 EP if their HP is less than 100%. Furthermore, Wolfpack Bond's cooldown is 40 seconds. This decreases to 25 seconds at the highest skill level. Additionally, at the third skill level (seventh pet level), either 30 or 15 EP is gained, depending on the player's HP.

New game mode: Coin Clash

Coin Clash mode (Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire Advance Server has also introduced a new fast-paced mode, Coin Clash, that allows gamers to use coins to purchase accessories during a match. One will have to execute foes or explore the terrain to collect coins, and the last man (or team) standing will be the ultimate victor.

New game mode: Social Island

Social Island mode (Image via Garena)

Garena has teased a new interactive mode like Craftland that offers fun mini-games like playing football or fighting in a boxing match. Users can communicate with fellow players once they join the Social Island, but the mode still needs to be optimized and requires some attention from the developers.

Zombie Invasion

The Zombie Invasion mode has returned for the OB36 version Advance Server after being introduced in previous iterations. Gamers will have to go up against multiple zombie waves to attain a Booyah.

Airship feature

The developers have introduced an Airship in the Battle Royale mode, allowing users to grab plenty of loot during a match. One will have to use ziplines to reach the Airship, which will offer high-tier accessories and weapons. Moreover, the Airship will keep moving across different locations on the map.

Gallery feature

The Gallery feature in Free Fire OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Gallery is another unique feature in the Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server. Players can open the in-game Armory and tap on the Gallery to view any weapon skins they own categorized according to their rarity in the game and other stats.

New grenade: Corrosion grenade

As the name suggests, the new type of grenade has corrosive potential, and one can use them to damage gloo walls during a Free Fire match. A Corrosion grenade works in a specific range, and gloo within that certain distance will be subjected to corrosion damage.

Gamers should note that the Corrosion grenade will also damage in-game characters if they are located within the range of the grenade.

New feature: Turning temporary weapon skins into permanent skins

In the OB36 Advance Server, Garena has introduced a new feature that allows users to turn a temporary weapon skin into a permanent skin. The feature will work whenever users open a specific Weapon Loot Crate. Repeatedly acquiring a specific temporary skin will help users reach lifetime progress, ultimately unlocking the permanent version after reaching 100%.

Upgrades to the Spectate feature

Apart from the features mentioned above, the spectate function in Free Fire has been upgraded. After the OB36 update, players will get access to the names of the spectators, which other spectators will also be able to view.

The game will also showcase the reason for the in-game death alongside the amount of damage inflicted. Additionally, spectators will be able to send emotes to players while spectating them.

Changes in the Clash Squad mode

Garena has made the following upgrades/changes to the Clash Squad mode through the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server:

The Clash Squad mode will highlight enemies with a red-colored outline around their bodies.

There will not be a knockdown/revive feature in the Clash Squad mode, as players can execute the opponents directly.

The developers have also introduced the Dome grenade in the Clash Squad mode.

Players must note that all of the features mentioned above may not make it to the final update, which is expected to launch later in September 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish