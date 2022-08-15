What is Free Fire Advance Server and how to register for OB36 APK?

Free Fire updates usually tick all the checkboxes and bring numerous improvements and additions in several departments to shape the battle royale title. These also breathe fresh air into the battle royale title by releasing new content.

However, these features are not released directly into the battle royale title. The developers extensively test them to make sure that there are no bugs or glitches while ensuring that only the best features are incorporated in the battle royale title.

All this is done during the Advance Server, released a few days before the patch. Read through to learn more about it.

Free Fire Advance Server: Steps to register, Activation Code, and more

Advance Servers are released before each update (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Server is a special client that essentially serves as a testing ground for all new and upcoming features. It goes live a few weeks before the update is scheduled to hit the servers and is available for a few days.

This client has no impact on the progress of the global account, and its data is erased after the client comes to a close. On top of this, it can only hold a given number of players. Hence, the developers have limited access, and only those with a special Activation Code can access it.

Steps to register for the client

If players wish to play the Free Fire Advance Server, the only way forward is to register for the client as soon as it opens up. They may follow these instructions to do the same:

Step 1: Users can access the official Advance Server website on any web browser.

Step 2: Next, they should sign in using one of the two available options, i.e., Facebook and Google. Moreover, users must have a Free Fire account with any of these. Otherwise, an error message will appear on the screen.

Enter the email and press 'Join Now' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once gamers have successfully signed in, they will need to enter a valid email to proceed forward.

Once the developers have approved their application, they will receive an Activation Code which must be utilized at the time of access.

Aside from first-hand experience with the new content, another reason for the excitement of this client is the bug hunter bounty. It enables users to earn diamonds in their global account by providing a detailed report of any bugs encountered during testing.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server expected details

Clash Squad season will run until 22 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

With the Free Fire OB36 update expected to kick off on September 21 2022, based on the conclusion of the Clash Squad season, reasonable estimates for the release of the Advance Server can be made. It is released around two weeks before the release patch; hence, it may commence around 3 to 6 September 2022.

However, this is just an estimated date as Garena is yet to announce this special client release for the upcoming patch.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta