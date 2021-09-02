Is Garena Free Fire banned in India? Everything about the game's ban in Bangladesh

In the last few years, Free Fire has developed its footing in the mobile battle royale space, gaining a massive global fan following. It recently surpassed one billion downloads on the Google Play Store a few months ago.

The offering by Garena has been under scrutiny by politicians and authorities from all around the world in recent months. Asha Kumari B.K., a parliamentarian in Nepal, had demanded action against online games in the House of Representatives, citing their negative impact.

On 16 August 2021, the High Court in Bangladesh issued an order to ban Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, among other applications deemed to be dangerous.

Is Free Fire banned in India?

No, Free Fire is not banned in India and gamers can enjoy playing their favorite game in the country. The order to ban the game is only for Bangladesh.

Earlier in August, ADJ Naresh Kumar Laka wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take action against PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. He cited the negative influence of the games on children's social behavior and claimed that they are hampering their development. He also suggested that the government should enact regulations to limit children's access to gaming.

Free Fire Bangladesh ban: All you need to know?

On behalf of the Law and Life Foundation, Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawser filed a legal notice requesting a ban on applications on 19 June 2021. Later, the lawyers filed a petition in the High Court, claiming that children were becoming addicted to these applications and that the situation was concerning.

Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued an order on 16 August 2021 to immediately remove applications and games including PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, TikTok, and more for a total of three months.

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission was named as a defendant in the case. On 26 August 2021, the regulatory body issued an order to shut down PUBG Mobile and Free Fire in Bangladesh. The unprecedented move has left Free Fire fans in Bangladesh disheartened.

