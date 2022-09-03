3 tips to use grenades effectively in Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX has an extensive lineup of weapons, each of which serves a different purpose depending on its stats. Players usually use guns in combat situations, while projectiles enhance tactical prowess on the battlefield. Grenades can help with any playstyle: aggressive, balanced, or defensive.

One can find various types of grenades in Free Fire MAX, each with a distinct function. Players can create smoke, blind their opponents, deploy shields, or deal damage with blasts using these projectiles.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that grenades are essential to one's armory or loot during a match. Still, many players, especially beginners, cannot effectively use them in the game. Thus, they should keep in mind some tips to use grenades effectively.

Best tips for using grenades on Garena Free Fire MAX battlefield

3) Timing is essential

One should master the timing of their throws (Image via YouTube/4G GAMERS)

Whenever the player decides to throw a grenade, they should cook it well first. An early throw will not be very impactful and can alert enemies to the presence of the grenade. Moreover, it may reveal the players' position.

If one is unable to throw a frag grenade on time, they might take damage from the blast. Thus, a well-timed throw is essential when it comes to these projectiles in Free Fire MAX.

Gamers can derive maximum benefits from using the throwable if they throw it after cooking it well. This will ensure players don't give away their positions and can maintain stealth.

2) Adjustment of trajectory is crucial

The trajectory is as essential as the timing (Image via YouTube/Arrow gaming)

Another tip while using a grenade in Garena Free Fire MAX involves adjusting the trajectory of the throw to ensure the projectile doesn't deflect off a surface, broken wall, or any other spawned obstacles. Fewer deflections will yield the maximum advantage. Moreover, the adjustment is also helpful for the item's landing, even if there are no obstacles. Hence, users should combine a throw's timing with the adjustment of the projectile's trajectory to master using grenades.

1) Avoid pointless and excessive usage

Players should not use grenades unnecessarily (Image via YouTube/CHALTI GAMING)

Using grenades on the battlefield is vital, but sometimes users tend to overuse the throwables, which cost them later in the match. It is wise to minimize the unnecessary use of projectiles on the battlefield, especially during the earlier stages.

Players should adopt a template that involves the collection of grenades in the initial phases of a match, and they should use them in the endzones if needed. Some gamers tend to exhaust their loot after excessive usage of items, which can be detrimental to a team.

Players should preserve extra loot, including grenades. This way, they can better support their teammates when needed.

In conclusion

Grenades, when used correctly, can help in taking down enemies with minimal difficulty. But for that to happen, one needs to know how to use them properly. If gamers keep the tips this article offers in mind, they may find themselves getting better results in their games.

To conclude the guide, it is advised that players employ grenades only in need, adjust their trajectory, and cook them well. Beginners should learn about the functions and types of grenades available in the game. This will help them make the most of these projectiles. They can also use the training mode in Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX to practice using grenades to be more efficient with them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh