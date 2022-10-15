FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Pratham Shaw is widely recognized as FireEyes Gaming, the name of his YouTube channel, in the Indian Free Fire community. The popular personality has been successful with his content, including guides, gameplay, pranks, and more.

He is quite well-liked by his fans, as evidenced by the 4.02 million subscribers on his primary channel. To capitalize on this success, the content creator launched Pratham Shaw 2.0 in 2021, which now boasts 123K subscribers, as well as Pratham Shaw Vlogs, which has 56K subscribers. Here are his Free Fire MAX stats.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 435180912. His in-game stats as of October 15, 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

FireEyes Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has played 1,045 solo matches and overwhelmed the opposition to acquire 109 victories, averaging a win rate of 10.43%. With 2,692 frags and 803 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.88 and a headshot rate of 29.83%.

Pratham has only made 1,760 duo appearances and has come out on top in 271 games, recording a win rate of 15.39%. He has accrued 4,825 kills while landing 1,119 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.24 and a headshot rate of 23.19%.

FireEyes Gaming has featured in 17,118 squad games and defeated the opposition 3,768 times, registering a win rate of 22.01%. The internet star has scored 54,753 frags, with 10,940 recognized as headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.10 and a headshot rate of 19.98%.

BR Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has only played one squad match and maintains a 100%-win rate with one victory. He has secured three kills with two shots to the head at a K/D ratio of three and a headshot rate of 66.67%.

Besides this, he has yet to play in other games in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked season.

CS Career stats

FireEyes Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 2,795 Clash Squad matches and triumphed 1,404 times, chalking up a win rate of 50.23%. He has attained 11,621 eliminations with 5,323 shots to the head, securing a KDA of 1.67 and a headshot ratio of 45.81%.

Note: FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are accurate as of October 15, 2022. They will, however, change as the player engages in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the information data by Social Blade, Pratham’s monthly income through the FireEyes Gaming channel is approximately $465-$7.4K. The earnings figure for the entire year is projected to be between $5.6K and $89.2K.

YouTube channel

Pratham started his YouTube career with the FireEyes Gaming channel in November 2019. Since its inception, he has stuck to Free Fire as his primary content source and has established millions of subscribers. The gamer has posted 420+ videos that have pulled in more than 503 million views up so far.

Pratham saw modest growth until mid-2020, but the channel picked up the pace in the second half of the same year, crossing the one-million subscriber mark. This number even crossed three million in 2021. However, over the last 30 days, the YouTuber has lost 10K subscribers on his primary channel, while video views have increased by 1.829 million.

Poll : 0 votes