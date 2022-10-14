GW Karan’s Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, monthly income, and more details

Karan Ghosh is a successful Free Fire YouTuber who is better known by the name of his channel, GW Karan. He primarily posts gameplay clips and tutorials that his fans enjoy.

The internet star currently has more than 2.88 million subscribers on his main channel. He also runs a second channel, Karan Gamer. He streams the battle royale title on his second channel.

GW Karan’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

GW Karan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 328212848. He is ranked Platinum I in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

The content creator's in-game stats as of 14 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

GW Karan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

GW Karan has remained undefeated in 277 out of 2722 solo encounters, resulting in a win rate of 10.17%. He has secured 6793 frags and 1994 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot rate of 29.35%.

He has participated in 1939 duo games and has won 355 matches, adding to a win rate of 18.30%. In the process, the Indian star has notched 5078 frags and 1151 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.21 and a headshot rate of 22.67%.

GW Karan’s squad has finished first in 2357 out of 9918 matches, attaining a win rate of 10.17%. He has bagged 26645 frags and 6416 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.52 and a headshot rate of 24.08%.

BR Ranked stats

GW Karan's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, the content creator has played a single solo match but has failed to acquire a win or a frag.

He has participated in two encounters in the duo mode and bagged five frags along with four headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot rate of 80%.

GW Karan has also played seven squad games this season and attained four Booyahs to maintain a win rate of 57.14%. With 25 frags and 17 headshots, he has secured a K/D ratio of 8.33 and a headshot rate of 68%.

Note: GW Karan’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected at the time of writing. They will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

GW Karan's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Karan’s estimated monthly income through this YouTube channel is between $464 and $7.4K. The content creator's projected earnings for the entire year are estimated to lie between $5.6K and $89.1K.

YouTube channel

Karan has been creating Free Fire content for more than three years, and his YouTube channel currently has over 780 uploads. The videos have more than 315 million views.

The GW Karan channel surpassed 500k subscribers in mid-2020 and had 1.5 million subscribers by the end of the same year. In 2021, the YouTuber had 2.5 million subscribers. However, the subscriber count has been stagnant over the last few months.

In the last 30 days, Karan’s channel did not gain any subscribers but garnered 1.856 million views.

Poll : 0 votes